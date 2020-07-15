OnePlus Buds to Feature 30 Hours Battery Life and Ultra-Low Latency Gaming Mode

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Tuesday said that the upcoming OnePlus Buds will feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Lau in a forum post highlighted several features including design and battery life of OnePlus Buds, the first true wireless earbuds of OnePlus. The OnePlus CEO said that the OnePlus Buds will offer seven hours of continuous playback and that the users can fully topup the device “more than three times” from the charging case. Lau said that the combination of battery life and ability to top up through the case would mean that the Buds can be used up to 30 hours before having to plug in again.

OnePlus Buds to Weigh 4.6 Grams

The OnePlus CEO said that the OnePlus Buds will weigh 4.6 grams while the charging case is said to weigh 36 grams.

“We noticed that, comparing to smartphones, our consumers charge their headphones on a less regular basis,” Lau said in a forum post. “With the OnePlus Buds, we wanted to take away some of the “anxiety” that comes with that unpredictability. Here, we gave the OnePlus Buds industry-leading battery life.”

The OnePlus Buds are said to feature “a more ergonomic design” and that the OnePlus team “wanted to make them more than comfortable enough for long wear.”

Lau said that the OnePlus Buds will work “with a wide range of smartphones” but that the company “made a series of deeper optimizations” for it to work seamlessly with OnePlus Phones.

OnePlus Buds to Feature Ultra-Low Latency Mode

The OnePlus CEO said that the OnePlus Buds will feature an ultra-low latency gaming mode, however, the feature is likely to be reserved for OnePlus devices.

“For instance, when in gaming mode on your OnePlus device, the OnePlus Buds achieve ultra-low latency, approaching the speed of wired headphones,” Lau said.

The OnePlus Buds are scheduled to be unveiled on July 21 alongside OnePlus Nord in an AR event. The OnePlus Nord is tipped to be an “affordable smartphone.” The live stream is said to be available through the OnePlus Nord AR app, available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.