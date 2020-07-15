Airtel Xstream Fiber Offering 1000GB of Free Data With Purchase of Lenovo Notebooks

Airtel Xstream Fiber has become one of the best fibre internet services across the country. It is expanding very fast at a massive scale in India. One thing people love about purchasing Airtel plans is the offers and benefits it comes with. But then there are also other products which are not from Airtel and still offer benefits from the telco. One such product is Lenovo Notebook. There are various models of Lenovo Notebook you can buy which will avail you the benefit of Airtel Xstream Fiber free 1000GB data. Keep reading ahead to learn more about the offer.

Airtel’s 1000GB Free Data With Lenovo Notebooks

When you purchase a new Lenovo Notebook, under Lenovo’s ‘Back to School’ offer, you will be eligible for claiming 1000GB free data for your Xstream Fiber connection. This new offer was introduced by Lenovo on July 11 and is valid until August 31 (or till the stocks last). This ‘Back to School’ offer is dubbed as ‘Learn From Home/Work From Home’. This news is first reported by Only Tech. The same can be confirmed while looking at the ‘Terms and Conditions’ section of Bharti Airtel’s listings.

At the same time, Lenovo’s ‘Back to School’ highlights this offer as well. This offer can be claimed by customers only after they can verify their purchase. In addition to this, the offer can only be completed for the customers who live in an area where Airtel Xstream Fiber services are available. The mobile number of the customer used to drop lead and activation must be the same as the one registered with Lenovo while purchasing the laptop.

There will be an activation fee of Rs 1,000 required for monthly plans. This offer will be applicable for both the people who have a copper wire connection and those who have fibre wire connection. But the activation fee won’t be levied on the plans when you purchase a three-month plan or semi-annual or annual plan which offers 7.5% or 15% discount on the bill.

The customer will receive the 1000GB free data in their account once their purchase is verified and they get a connection. This 1000GB data will be there for 6 months on top of the data which comes with the purchased plan. Adding to that, customers living in states (Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chattisgarh) which already get complimentary unlimited data with the purchase of Airtel Xstream Fiber won’t get the benefit of this offer.