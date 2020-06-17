Bharti Airtel currently offers multiple plans with insurance cover up to Rs 4,00,000 to its subscribers across India. The company offers the insurance policies on its Rs 179 special tariff voucher (STV) and on its Rs 279 STV. Airtel highlights that the insurance policy on both the vouchers are applicable to users within the age limit of 18 years to 54 years. The company said that the insurance policies are activated when the user performs a recharge of either of the plans. However, it has to be noted that the policies offered by Airtel covers users for a period of one year upon continuous recharge of the same plan on a monthly basis.

Bharti Airtel Rs 179 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 179 STV enables users to make unlimited calls to any network along with 2GB of high speed data and 300 SMS for 28 days. Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company is the policy provider of the Rs 179 STV plan with the policy providing a monthly life insurance cover of Rs 2,00,000. The company highlights that the offer is valid across India but that the users are required to recharge every month on or before the expiry of the plan.

Airtel highlights that the Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company will activate the insurance based on the data submitted by the user in the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF). The company said that the data including age, proof of identity and proof of address as provided by the user on the CAF may be shared with the insurer. The users are provided an option to modify the data including the nominee details through the Airtel Thanks app or through an authorized Airtel retailer. Crucially, the policy is said to cover benefits of Rs 2,00,000 for death except suicide and would expire when the user turns 55 years of age.

Death Claim Form along with copies of Death Certificate, KYC documents and age proof are among the documents required by Bharti Axa Life at the time of claiming the life insurance. Airtel highlights that insurer can ask for additional documents including copy of FIR and copy of post-mortem report in cases of death.

Bharti Airtel Rs 279 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 279 STV enables users to browse high speed data up to 1.5GB per day along with offering unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. HDFC Life Insurance Company is the policy provider of the Rs 279 STV plan that offers insurance cover of Rs 4,00,000. The terms and conditions are largely similar to the previous plan including the requirement of users performing a mandatory recharge on a monthly basis or before the expiry of the plan.

However, the claims under the HDFC Life Insurance policy are required to be made within the 30 days from the date of demise of the scheme member.