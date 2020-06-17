BSNL Offering Four Different Talk Time Loans Starting From Rs 10

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is offering its customers talk-time loan of up to Rs 50. This offer comes under the BSNL Talk Time loan. The offer comes at a time when poor people are finding it difficult to recharge their phones due to shortage of cash on hand while at the same time the economy has been affected because of the lockdown. Other telcos have been providing their customers with some kind of relief as well. But BSNL has launched its talk time loan offer for its customers who can’t recharge their phone right away which is a really good move from the telco.

Recharge Up To Rs 50 With the Talk Time Loan

As per a report from OnlyTech, under the BSNL talk time loan offer, customers can recharge up to Rs 50. There are different types of plans that you can get under the talk time loan offer — Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 30, and Rs 50. If you want to avail the talk time loan, you will have to dial a USSD code and select the amount which you want the loan of.

The USSD code that you would require is *511*7#. After dialling in this code, you will be receiving another SMS and be prompted to select the amount of loan that you want. After selecting the amount, just tap on the ‘Send’ button. You can also choose the, ‘Check My Points’ option. BSNL has not yet declared all the details of the talk time loan plan. But BSNL customers are surely going to appreciate this move from the telco.

There was a similar offer of talk time loan from BSNL back in 2016. During that time, BSNL was providing the customers with Rs 10 loan with the help of SMS for talk time. Against that, the telco deducted Rs 11 from the customers account later. But now the talk time loan offer comes with many different amounts of loans the customers can choose from. It is not clear though how much amount BSNL will deduct later on from the customer’s balance for clearing the dues.