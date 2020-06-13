Tata Sky Latest Offer to Provide 2 Months of Free Service on Annual Recharge

India’s number one Direct to Home (DTH) operator Tata Sky keeps on introducing new benefits and offers for its customers to stay ahead in the game. Even though Tata Sky is comparatively a lot more expensive than its competitors in the market, it has managed to stay ahead of the curve with its excellent services. Now, the DTH operator is back with another offer. The offer is solely for people who have an account in Bank of Baroda. To know more about the offer, keep reading ahead.

Tata Sky Cash-Back Offer

The latest offer from Tata Sky comes for people who hold a credit card from Bank of Baroda. If you use the card for purchasing a subscription for at least a year or more, then you will get a cash-back on two months of payment. The offer is only valid when you recharge using the card directly with your Tata Sky account by logging into either your Tata Sky mobile app or going to the DTH operator’s website.

Offer is valid only once per user. The cash-back earned will be credited into the customer’s account within 7 days of making the transaction. However, the first cash-back for one month will be credited within 48 hours of making the transaction.

Tata Sky Helping Customers to Save Money

Tata Sky is helping customers save money and around 7 million customers of the DTH operator will benefit from its latest strategy. Tata Sky is making its channel packs cheaper. It will do so by removing all the channel which are not usually demanded by customers. Customers of the DTH operator will be receiving a notification alerting them about the same 15 days prior to the removal of channels from their channel packs. However, if a customer wishes, he/she can reactivate the channels which are retracted by Tata Sky just by giving one missed call.