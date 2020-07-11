OnePlus TWS Headphones Launch Teased, Listed on Amazon India Subscription Section

OnePlus TWS headphones might come in black colour and feature an in-ear design

By July 11th, 2020 AT 4:57 PM
    oneplus-tws-headphones-launch-amazon-india
    OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of OnePlus Nord in Indian market which is scheduled on July 21. OnePlus has teased the launch of new headphones, and it is expected that the company might soon release its first truly wireless earbuds, which might be called OnePlus Pods. OnePlus earlier posted a teaser picture in its official twitter account which showed Bullet Wireless, Bullet Wireless Z and Bullet Wireless 2. The caption of the photo teased the launch of unrevealed new headphones which could be OnePlus Pods. However, the company has not shared much information regarding the launch of TWS earbuds.

    OnePlus TWS Headphones Listed on Amazon India Subscription Section

    Renowned tipster Mukul Sharma revealed in its twitter account that OnePlus TWS headphones were already listed on the subscription page of Amazon India. The information shared by him could mean that OnePlus is gearing for the launch of TWS headphones in India soon. Apart from this, a report from MySmartPrice claimed that OnePlus Pods had been certified by Finland based SGS Fimko agency.

    OnePlus Pods: Rumoured Specifications

    OnePlus has not teased any details regarding the features and specifications of the TWS headphones. However, the report of MySmartPrice claims that E501A is the model number of the OnePlus Pods. It is expected that OnePlus Pods would come with 7.5W charging case. As of design features, it is rumoured that OnePlus Pods might feature in-ear design and black colour. Earlier, a tipster stated that TWS offering from the company might be called OnePlus Buds and could launch in July. Since OnePlus has not revealed many details, readers must take the expected specifications with a pinch of salt.

    OnePlus Pods Might Launch Alongside OnePlus Nord

    OnePlus is all set to launch its budget smartphone, OnePlus Nord, in India on July 21. Leaked invitation of the smartphone teased that OnePlus Nord will be launched in Augmented Reality (AR). It is expected that the company might launch its first TWS headphones alongside OnePlus Nord. However, OnePlus has not revealed any information regarding the launch of TWS headphones in India.

    OnePlus TWS Headphones Launch Teased, Listed on Amazon India Subscription Section

