OnePlus TV Q and U Series Receive OTA Update With New Kids Mode

OnePlus has successfully launched another two new Smart TV series — U and Y. Smart TVs from both the series are now out for sale via Amazon. OnePlus Smart TV users who have the Q and U series are now receiving a new update. The update is dubbed as OTA 5. It brings an enhanced version of Oxygen Play, some new features such as Kids Mode, a built-in video player, storage expansion, and data saver mode. Since it is going to be a staged rollout, not every customer will revive the update at the same time.

Two New Picture Modes

OnePlus has introduced two new picture modes with the update. They are — ‘Eyes Protection’ and ‘AI PQ’. When the ‘AI PQ’ mode is active, every setting goes to auto except the backlight management. For the ‘Eyes Protection’ mode, OnePlus has made adjustments in terms of colour, sharpness, gamma, in addition to the low backlight value. All of this will contribute to less strain on your eyes. It is very much similar to the ‘Night Mode’.

Kids Mode and Data Saver Option

The new Kids mode will allow you to create a separate profile for children. You can control the apps which they have access to, set time limits, PIN lock along with an eye protection feature. It can be found under the ‘More Settings’ option.

Talking about the Data Saver option, OnePlus Smart TVs already came with a ‘Data Saver’ feature. But in the OTA 5, OnePlus has introduced — Data Saver Plus. With this feature, you can control the bandwidth, set data usage alerts, and also monitor your monthly data usage.

There are some more cool features to this new update. Such as now, a new tab ‘Upcoming’ has been added which will let you see all the new and upcoming movies. OnePlus has also removed the app drawer citing reasons for focusing more on media. As for the ‘built-in media player’, users will now have the option to choose between ‘start from the beginning’ or ‘resume playback’. The storage expansion feature has been reintroduced as well so now customers can plug-in external USB Drives.