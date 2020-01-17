OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Gets Affordable by Rs 15,000 for the First Time

Highlights The OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro are available with Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 cashback

OnePlus 7T series and the OnePlus 7 Pro becomes affordable by Rs 3,000

OnePlus announces offers on smartphones and TVs

OnePlus has announced a slew of offers on various products including smartphones and televisions. During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 and Republic Day sales, the OnePlus 7T series and the OnePlus TVs will be available at discounted rates. OnePlus says the offers will be available across both online and offline channels. OnePlus has discounted the prices of its Smart TVs for the first time. The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will become affordable by Rs 15,000 during the sale period. Besides, the company said the OnePlus 7T series and the OnePlus 7 Pro would also available for purchase with various offers. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will kickstart for Prime members tomorrow, whereas for all users it will begin on January 19.

OnePlus TVs Become Affordable by Up to Rs 15,000 in India

OnePlus has rolled out exclusive limited period offers on the OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The sale period will be January 18 and January 26, 2020. During the sale period, the three OnePlus smartphones mentioned above can be availed with a maximum cashback of Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions using SBI at OnePlus channels and partner stores. If a user purchases the device on Amazon India, then the cashback amount will be Rs 1,500 on SBI Credit Card.

Users can also avail no-cost EMI on popular banks applicable for up to 12 months during the sale period at the online platforms and experience stores. Lastly, users also have a chance to get the OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 free on purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro and Bullets Wireless V2 on purchase of OnePlus 7T Pro from OnePlus Experience Stores.

Moving onto the offers on OnePlus TVs, users can get Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 10,000 on OnePlus Q1 and Rs 15,000 cashback on OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. There is also the no-cost EMI option on popular banks applicable for up to 12 months on Amazon and users can get extra exchange offer of Rs 1,000 on Amazon itself.

Users purchasing the OnePlus TVs at Amazon and Reliance Digital will get extended warranty of one year on the panel and free subscription of Eros Now Pro. Other offers include SBI cashback on credit card EMI at Reliance Digital stores, and users also get the same OnePlus Bullets Wireless offers on purchasing the TVs at OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus Red Cable Club Members Also Get New Offers

Besides the offers on OnePlus TVs and OnePlus smartphones, the company also announced new offers for all the Red Cable Club members. For the unaware, OnePlus recently announced Red Cable Club membership programme in India with various rewards. All the Red Cable Club members can win OnePlus phone and TV vouchers worth Rs 5,000 by participating in the Surprise Rewards contest accessible through their account on the system settings app and community app. Both members and non-members can avail the exchange benefit of up to Rs 3000 off on Amazon.in and at OnePlus Experience Stores.

The OnePlus 7T with the Rs 3,000 discount offer comes down to a price of Rs 31,999 from Rs 34,999. It’s a pretty good price for a handset released at the end of 2019. The OnePlus 7T offers a 90Hz screen, Snapdragon 855+ processor, triple rear cameras and OxygenOS 10 software based on Android 10 out of the box.