Qualcomm Launches 315 5G IoT Modem, All to Know

Qualcomm has just announced a new Internet-of-Things (IoT) modem, namely 315 5G IoT. It is a 5G IoT modem that’s aimed to help with the Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. But it is not available right away. As per the company, the 315 5G IoT modem will make it to the shelves by the second half of 2021.

An important thing to note about the modem is that it operates in standalone (SA) mode only and supports global 5G NR sub-6 GHz bands. It can even switch to LTE if required. This 5G IoT modem can be used in both public and private 5G networks by leveraging network slicing or can also be used in isolation.

315 5G IoT Modem to Help the Industry With Adopting 5G Connectivity

Qualcomm, in a statement, said that this new modem would help with the acceleration of the digital transformation of the 5G IIoT industry. This new 5G IoT modem will certainly scale the adoption of the 5G connectivity in the IoT industry.

It can help in many verticals of the industry, including construction, mining, manufacturing, retail, energy, public venues, and more. Since it can also switch to LTE whenever needed, the modem has helped Qualcomm in expanding its portfolio of LTE modems made to help with the efficient working of the current LTE legacy modules.

This would enable the LTE legacy modules in upgrading the solutions without having the need to interfere with the hardware that already exists. It will result in reduced costs for the companies and minimise their efforts in transitioning from LTE to 5G.

Qualcomm believes that this 5G IoT modem will help a lot with the Industry 4.0 applications. The company said that this solution would help in creating devices that last long and further promote expansion and growth in the 5G IoT industry.

As mentioned above, the 315 5G IoT modem won’t be selling commercially till the second half of 2021. Thus if you want to get your hands on the technology, you will have to be a little patient since Qualcomm hasn’t given an exact date for the commercial availability of its latest 5G IoT modem.