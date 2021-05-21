Clubhouse Is Now Available on Android in India

With the pandemic wreaking havoc all around the world, physical contact with others has become a distant dream. To maintain a social life and have frequent conversations, social media has played a key role. During this period, certain developers decided to launch features or applications that would allow people from all around the world to chat with each other on an audio-only basis.

What resulted from this idea was the increasing demand for applications such as Clubhouse and features like Twitter Spaces, which allow people to make use of the services to talk to and chat with people from all around the world. For those of you unaware, Twitter Spaces was launched globally a few months ago, with Clubhouse being restricted to iOS.

Now, that is set to change with Clubhouse on offer for Android devices in India and around the world, with the news coming in a few weeks after the app started testing in the US with the aim of adding more people to the platform. Prior to this, the only way you could use Clubhouse was via a device running iOS.

The application gained popularity after being used by the likes of Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, amongst other personalities.

How To Download and Use Clubhouse

The Clubhouse application on Android is available for download through Google’s Play Store with compatibility for devices running Android 8.0 and above. Do note that despite an Android release, the application remains dependent on an invite system or wishlist, meaning users will need an invite to sign up or wait for the app to allow you to sign up.

According to the founders of the application, the invite-only model is designed for measured growth, but the company does intend to open up further and allow for millions of people to make use of the platform, with features such as more languages and accessibility aid coming in the near future.

Clubhouse rose to fame after Elon Musk and other celebrities hosted conversations on the platform earlier in 2021, but, despite this, the platform’s downloads fell 72% over the course of a month (Feb-March), with a further drop in April.

As of now, if you wish to use Clubhouse, you will either have to ping your friends for an invite so that you can sign up or, you can join the waitlist with the company deciding when to let you in, with this model being in place for both Android and iOS platforms.