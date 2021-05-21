BSNL or Jio, Who Offers Better Sub Rs 200 4G Data Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) doesn’t hold back when it comes to rolling out new plans with competitive benefits. One of the price brackets where the companies really need to be careful with what they are offering is under Rs 200. Customers who are looking for plans under Rs 200 are very price sensitive and need most of their plans. This is where Reliance Jio gets stiff competition from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). But there’s one more operator we can’t ignore, and that is BSNL. So how does BSNL do against Jio in offering a 4G data plan under Rs 200? Let’s find out.

BSNL Best Under Rs 200 4G Data Plan

BSNL’s best 4G data plan under Rs 200 is the ‘STV_198’. This voucher should be applicable to all the circles where BSNL operates; however, the operator has the authority to remove it from select circles anytime it wishes to.

The ‘STV_198’ voucher comes for Rs 198 and a validity of 54 days. There are no calling benefits with this voucher so ensure that you already have a base voice calling and SMS plan active if you want to consume those benefits. Users get 2GB daily data with this voucher along with free BSNL caller tunes. The total 4G data that users get with this BSNL plan is 108GB.

Reliance Jio Best Under Rs 200 4G Data Plan

Reliance Jio’s best 4G data plan under Rs 200 comes for Rs 151. There’s nothing extraordinary about this voucher except that users get a lump sum of 30GB of 4G data. This voucher comes with a standalone validity of 30 days. There is no voice calling and SMS benefits. Since it has standalone validity, it can work without a base unlimited plan from Jio.

Which Operator Won?

It is quite difficult to assess the two when they are both offering plans priced so different. If someone has a need for around 30GB data only, there would be no point in going for BSNL’s ‘STV_198’. Further, Jio doesn’t even have any 4G data plan in the bracket of Rs 160 – Rs 200, which is quite strange and something that the telco must look at right away. At the end of the day, it would totally depend on what the user wants from his/her plan. But yes, Jio has a better 4G network than BSNL’s nearly non-existent VoLTE network.