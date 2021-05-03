BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Compared With Jio, Airtel and Vi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers its 4G vouchers to users in select circles at the moment. The company is yet to launch 4G services across the country. It is to be noted that the state-run telco offers the cheapest 4G voucher in India. It starts at just Rs 7 and offers 1GB of data to the users for 1 day. However, the company also offers a plethora of other 4G data vouchers. Let’s check them out and compare them with the offerings of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) to see how much value they provide.

BSNL 4G Data Vouchers

Apart from the Rs 7 voucher, BSNL also offers ‘STV 16’ that comes for Rs 16 and offers users 2GB of data. It carries a validity of 1 day only. There are three other vouchers that BSNL 4G users can purchase from the telco.

The ‘STV56’ comes for Rs 56 and offers users 1.5GB of daily data for 14 days. Further, if users want to work from home, they can either get the ‘STV151’ or ‘STV251’. Both the vouchers come with a validity of 30 days. The STV151 costs Rs 151 and offers users 40GB of data, while the STV251 costs Rs 251 and offers users 70GB of data.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers

Reliance Jio offers its cheapest 4G data voucher for Rs 11 with 1GB of data. The validity of this voucher is the same as the user’s base active plan. If the user wants 2GB data, he/she can go for the Rs 21 voucher, which also has the same validity as the user’s base plan.

Compared to BSNL’s 1GB and 2GB voucher, Jio’s voucher’s are a little expensive; however, their validity benefit is better than BSNL’s. There are other vouchers as well which offer up to 50GB of data for work from home purposes.

Bharti Airtel 4G Data Vouchers

Bharti Airtel offers only two 4G data vouchers. They come for Rs 48 and Rs 401 only. The Rs 48 voucher offers users 3GB of data for 28 days, while the Rs 401 voucher offers 30GB data for 28 days. The Rs 401 voucher also comes with an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for 1 year.

Compared to BSNL’s and Jio’s 4G data vouchers, Airtel doesn’t offer many attractive plans to users looking for a short amount of 4G data.

Vodafone Idea 4G Data Vouchers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers multiple 4G data vouchers. Its cheapest voucher comes for Rs 16 and offers 1GB of data to the users for 24 hours or 1 day. Compared to the BSNL’s 1GB data voucher, this 1GB voucher from Vi is Rs 10 more expensive and offers the same benefits. Even Jio’s 1GB 4G data voucher is cheaper than what Vi provides its users with.

Vi also offers some other 4G data vouchers. There’s a Rs 48 voucher that offers users 3GB of data for 28 days. The users can also go for the Work From Home 4G data vouchers from Vi, offering up to 100GB of data for 56 days.

Compared to every other operator, BSNL’s 4G data vouchers offers the best value to the users.