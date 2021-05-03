Global 5G Smartphone Shipments Crossed 134 Million Mark in Q1 2021

The development of 5G worldwide is thriving in the smartphone manufacturing segment. The worldwide smartphone shipment witnessed a nearly 458 % increase from 24 million units in Q1 2020 to 133.9 million in Q1 2021. The major reason behind the surge of smartphone shipment is the rapid absorption of the 5G network in China. As reported by IANS, Apple, along with Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, reaped most of the benefits from the increased 5G smartphone demand in China. Apple, which is considered the market leader in the 5G ecosystem, holds nearly 30% of the market share.

Samsung Shipped 17 Million 5G Smartphones in Q1 2021

The South Korean company Samsung also witnessed a rise in smartphone shipment across the globe. Samsung accounted for a 13% market share in the 5G smartphone shipment worldwide in Q1 2021. Tracing back to the previous year’s share, the entity shipped 8.3 million smartphones in Q1 2020, whereas the company shipped 17 million 5G smartphones globally in Q1 2021. Recently, Samsung also launched the cheapest Samsung 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The new offering is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy M42. The smartphone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset along with a massive 5000mAh battery. The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy M42 is Rs 21,999.

Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi Captured 42% of the 5G Market Share

The Chinese smartphone manufacturers Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi grabbed 16%, 14% and 12% respectively of the global 5G market share in the Q1 2021. Oppo nearly doubled the market share from 7% YoY in Q1 2020. On the other side, Vivo increased its stake in the global smartphone shipment by nearly 646% YoY on the bulk of 19.4 million shipments. The report rolled out by Strategy Analytics revealed that Xiaomi shipped nearly 16.6 million smartphones in Q1 2021 as compared to 2.5 million units in Q1 2020.

Apple Shipped 40.4 Million 5G iPhones

Apple emerged as the leader in the global 5G market share. The company shipped a whopping 40.4 million 5G iPhones in Q1 2021. Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, marked that Apple’s iPhone 12 is the 5G leader with a 30% 5G smartphone market share around the globe. The new offering by the company, which is the Apple iPhone 12 5G is widely famous across China, Europe and the United States because of its unique features and competitive pricing.