Clubhouse Android Beta Testing Finally Starts, Developers Confirm

Audio chat room platform Clubhouse became popular across the globe for its privacy features and exclusiveness to iOS users. Only invited users are able to enter the chatroom, and the users without any invite can’t even sign up to participate on any private or public chat group. So far, the application is exclusive for iOS users only. However, it was highly speculated that the company is working on an Android version as well.

Clubhouse Android Beta Testing

It seems that the developers have already started the work, and soon the application will be launched for Android devices. Starting today, the developers of Clubhouse have confirmed on the official blog post that the company has begun testing a rough beta version of the app for Android.

“We cannot wait to welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks,” reads the official blog post.

According to the official blog post, the Android version is not yet live, but the company has started rolling a rough beta version to select testers. So in case if you’re hearing someone saying that they are using the Clubhouse app on an Android device, then he or she is testing the beta version.

Further, the company also suggests that it’s planning to launch the Android version in the upcoming weeks. Going with that, we can safely assume that the Clubhouse Android app might launch later this month or maybe early in June.

Now the question arises, will the Clubhouse Android version be able to get traction the same way it has received from iOS users. Moreover, Clubhouse is not the only one that is exclusively offering these services; currently, many apps offer audio chatroom. Ever since Clubhouse became popular across the globe, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Telegram also added similar audio chatroom services to their respective apps. It would be interesting to see how the Android version is going to perform when it goes official in the upcoming weeks.

It can be a great lesson for Snapchat developers as they neglect the Android users and give a chance to rivals to copy features and grow. It seems the developers will soon announce the exact launch date of the app once the beta testing ends.