Apple to Launch iPad Mini in Latter Half of 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple’s iPad series is one that revolutionised the tablet space for the better, leading to most Android tablets ceasing to exist, as they were not capable of competing with Apple’s latest and greatest tablet offerings.

With the iPad, the Cupertino based company gives users the choice to choose between what they need, be it a device capable of performing heavy tasks, aka the iPad Pro or the most well-rounded option (iPad Air) or a device in a smaller form factor under the iPad Mini moniker.

After making changes to the iPad Pro as part of its Spring event, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is getting ready to launch the iPad Mini in the second half of the year.

When Will The iPad Mini Launch?

The iPad Mini 6th Generation is expected to launch in the second half of 2021 with the analyst including some information regarding the device as part of a note to investors.

With the rumour of the Spring Event occurring and bringing within it the latest series of iPads, we saw that Apple chose to leave the iPad Mini out, with the launch event bringing the latest iPad Pros, with a new chipset in the form of the M1 chip.

Rumours were slating the iPad Mini 6th Gen to launch in the first half of 2021, but now, Kuo has squashed these rumours by stating that the launch will in fact be delayed to the second half of the year.

The upcoming iPad Mini is expected to sport an 8.4-inch display, with the device relying on the M1 chip for power. For those of you wondering, the last update to the iPad Mini came back in 2019, with the launch of the 5th Generation Mini.

Kuo has also talked about the possibility of a new foldable iPhone, which might have an 8-inch display that will also be an OLED panel with a resolution of QHD+.

He also states that based on the latest industry reports, the iPhone foldable will likely be launched in 2023, with an OLED panel at a size of 8-inches. This panel will be of QHD+ resolution. This panel will be supplied by SDC.

Furthermore, he forecasts that this one of a kind iPhone will sell around 15-20 million units in the first year itself.