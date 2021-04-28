Galaxy M42 Is the Cheapest Samsung 5G Smartphone in India

Samsung has just launched its Galaxy M42 5G for India. It is the cheapest 5G smartphone from Samsung in the country as of now. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and packs a big battery for longer performance. It has almost everything an average user would want from their smartphone. There is plenty of memory, a decent processor, and most of all; it is priced in the mid-range segment. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP GM2 primary lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Galaxy M42 5G’s camera is equipped with features such as Super-Slow Motion, Scene Optimiser, Night Mode, Single Take, and Flaw Detection. For selfies and video calling, the device comes with a 20MP sensor at the front.

The Galaxy M42 5G comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage (up to 1TB with a microSD card).

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 15W fast-charging. The company has claimed that it will be able to provide users with 34 hours of video playback on a single charge. It also comes with Samsung Pay and Knox security.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M42 5G in two different variants in India. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes for Rs 21,999, and the superior variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes for Rs 23,999.

Samsung is providing an introductory offer to the users where the price of each variant will go down by Rs 2,000. So effectively, users can get the base variant for Rs 19,999 and the superior variant for Rs 23,999.

The device will go on the first sale on May 1 via Amazon and the official website of the company.