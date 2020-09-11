Google on Thursday announced the Android 11 (Go Edition) featuring enhancements to application launches, privacy and usability. The development is on the heels of Google announcing the roll out of the Android 11 update to select Pixel devices earlier in the week. The company said that the Android Go edition was initially introduced in 2018 to “provide a high-quality smartphone experience for entry-level device owners around the world.” It was highlighted that the Android Go edition has since enhanced “speed, reliability and security to over 100 million entry-level devices through apps and features specifically built to address local needs.”

Google Introduces Android 11 (Go Edition) Packed with Enhancements to Privacy and Usability

The company said that the Android 11 (Go Edition) enables users to launch applications 20% faster as compared to the Android 10 (Go Edition).

The Android 11 (Go Edition) is also said to pack in several features that are available on the standard Android 11 such as enhancements to conversations and privacy.

Google said that the Android 11 (Go Edition) is said to feature a dedicated space in the notification screen for all the messaging applications on the device. The Android 11 (Go Edition) is also said to feature one-time permissions found on the standard Android 11 that enables applications to access sensitive sensors like microphone, camera and location for one single time. Further, the company said that the applications will “auto-reset” its permissions upon being unused for an “extended period of time.” The Android 11 (Go Edition) also features gesture-based navigation enabling users to “take advantage of the increased screen real estate” on their favourite apps.

Android 11 (Go Edition) Compatible with “More Devices”

Crucially, Google said that the Android 11 (Go Edition) will be “available on all new devices with up to 2GB of memory.” It has to be noted that the Android 10 Go edition was “tailored for smartphones” with 1.5GB memory or less.

The company said that the expansion to 2GB enables applications to launch up to 20% faster. Further, Google said that the users can run three or four applications in the background with the additional 270MB of additional free memory available to users.

The Android 11 (Go Edition) on 2GB devices is also said to be available with 900MB of additional storage “enough to take up to 300 more selfies and download an entire movie.”