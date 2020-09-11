BSNL Now Enables Landline, Broadband Users to Migrate to Bharat Fiber with Existing Numbers

The migration scheme is said to be introduced “because of high data usage”

By September 11th, 2020 AT 3:42 PM
    • 3 Comments

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday announced that its existing landline users and the broadband users with its landline connections can now migrate to Bharat Fiber connections by retaining existing number. The operator highlighted that the users can migrate to both Bharat Fiber voice and Bharat Fiber voice with broadband connections by retaining their existing number. The implementation of landline to Bharat Fiber connection is said to be introduced “because of high data usage” with the scheme available across India. BSNL highlighted that “there was demand” for conversion to Bharat Fiber connections by retaining existing number.

    BSNL Enables Migration from Landline to Bharat Fiber Voice Conversion

    The operator said that the migration to Bharat Fiber Voice by retaining existing number is currently enabled to those landline users on next-generation network (NGN) switch belonging to ZTE, UTStar and Huawei. BSNL said that the existing deposit of users “will be taken into account in billing automatically” on migrating to Bharat Fiber connection.

    NGN switch is said to handle multiple types of traffic such as data, voice and multimedia. It has been reported that the operator has been upgrading its exchanges to NGN technology since 2015. However, it was said those landline numbers not tied to NGN switch are required to file for landline disconnection and create a separate order for Bharat Fiber provisioning.

    BSNL Users Required to Select Plan and Facilities for Migration to Bharat Fiber Connection

    The operator said that the users are required to select the plan and facilities when migrating from landline and broadband combo to Bharat Fiber voice and broadband combo. BSNL said that the users will retain their existing landline number and broadband user ID on migrating to Bharat Fiber connection.

    Crucially, the deposit and activation waiver schemes on Bharat Fiber are said to be not applicable in cases of migration by retaining existing numbers. BSNL said that elimination of deposit waiver schemes are due to the “current design” that requires deposits to be handled at billing end. The operator said that landline deposit present that are present in billing system needs to be carried forward and adjusted for Bharat Fiber service.

    
    Reported By: Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    guest
    3 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments
    Realist

    Billionaire MPs are high on BSNL’s priority list ! LOLOL

    bsnl mp.png
    2
    0
    Reply
    Realist

    also, should have given credit to KT in the article.

    2
    0
    Reply

