Sun Direct Increases Focus on Rest of India, Adds New Channels

The current addition of both the channels shows that Sun Direct is focusing on the Rest of India channels

By September 11th, 2020 AT 2:25 PM
    Sun Direct in a timely manner keeps on adding and removing offers from its services. Just a few days back the DTH operator added 6 new channels to its platform – Russia Today, Kalvi, Enter10 Bangla, Jinvani, Show Box, and Amar Cinema. Now Sun Direct has added two new channels to its platform. The current addition of both the channels shows that Sun Direct is focusing on the Rest of India channels. Channels added are of different genres. While one is a devotional channel, the other is a news channel. Let us take a look at both the channels which are added on the platform of Sun Direct.

    Sun Direct Adds Two New Channels

    Sun Direct has recently added two new channels to its offerings. The first channel added is ‘Shraddha MH One’. It is a channel aimed to serve devotional content to the viewers and is available at channel number 759. Coming to the second channel which has been added, it is the STV Haryana News. It is a news channel which brings you live updates and is available at channel number 587.

    You can find content from various gurus on Shraddha MH One channel. For example, content from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and other famous gurus is aired on this channel. As for the STV Haryana News, the customers will be able to access local news from Haryana.

    Another update which Sun Direct has brought to its platform is that the DTH operator has changed the LCN number of DD Agartala. Earlier it was at LCN number 770 and now it is changed to 649.

    Sun Direct is paying a lot of attention to its ROI (Rest of India) packs and channels. As mentioned above, the DTH operator added 6 new channels to its platform back in August and now it has added two more in a very short time span. Another highlight for Sun Direct was that its ROI HD pack emerged as one of the cheapest HD Channel packs of India.

    
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

