Indian Telecom Operators Register Lower Data Speed in August, Idea Improves

The telecom operators in India including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone registered a marginal dip in 4G data speeds in August, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. According to the data released by Trai on Thursday, Reliance Jio continues to register higher data speeds as compared to its rivals. However, Idea emerged as the lone operator to register an improvement in data speeds in August as compared to the previous month. The data released by Trai on its MySpeed Portal is said to be generated using the authority’s MySpeedApp. Trai highlighted that the MySpeedApp is designed to measure data speed experience, signal strength and “other network information.”

Reliance Jio Continues to be Ahead, Idea Improves Data Speeds

The Trai data highlights that Reliance Jio registered an average 15.9 Mbps download speed in August. In July, the operator registered an average download speed of 16.5 Mbps.

Similarly, Airtel and Vodafone registered an average download speeds of 7.0 Mbps and 7.8 Mbps respectively in August as compared to 7.3 Mbps and 8.3 Mbps respectively in July.

Crucially, Trai data highlights that Idea registered an average download speed of 8.3 Mbps in August as compared to 7.8 Mbps in July.

Vodafone Ahead in Upload Speeds, Jio Recorded Lowest Upload Speeds in August

Meanwhile, the Trai data highlights that the operators registered largely flat upload speeds in August as compared to the previous months.

Vodafone continues to record higher upload speeds as compared to its rivals with the operator in August registering an average upload speed of 6.2 Mbps. In July, Vodafone registered an average upload speed of 6.1 Mbps

Further, Idea retained its second position on the upload speeds chart with the operator recording an average speed of 5.7 Mbps in August, identical to the speeds it registered in July.

Trai data highlights that Airtel registered an average upload speed of 3.3 Mbps in August as compared to 3.4 Mbps in July. Crucially, Reliance Jio recorded the lowest upload speed of 3.2 Mbps in August as compared to its average upload speed of 3.3 Mbps in July.

With Vodafone Idea completing its network integration, it remains to be seen how “Vi” registers its data speeds in September.