Moto G9 Plus Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC and 5000mAh Battery

Motorola has just launched the Moto G9 Plus in Brazil and the handset might soon reach the Indian market as well. The Moto G9 Plus is a beefed-up version of the Moto G9 that was launched a few weeks ago. Key specifications of the Moto G9 Plus include 5000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box and it will pick up Android 11 update as well in the coming days. Motorola already has one smartphone with Snapdragon 730G SoC in India, but the Moto G series is aimed at the offline market, so it will be interesting to see how the company prices the device in the Asian sub-continent.

Moto G9 Plus: Specifications and Features

The Moto G9 Plus is the company’s latest offering in the mid-range segment. The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a punch-hole cutout located on the top left of the screen. The screen also has HDR10 support and Motorola did not mention the protection used. The Moto G9 Plus comes with the Snapdragon 730G chipset, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Motorola might launch the handset in a different configuration in India. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion.

The phone lacks a high refresh rate, but the company chose to add the fingerprint scanner on the right side. As for the cameras, we are looking at a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it even has 30W fast charging support.

Moto G9 Plus: Expected Pricing in India

Motorola launched the 4GB+128GB model of Moto G9 Plus at R$2499.10 (approx. Rs 34,000). The handset will launch in India at a lower price. If Motorola prices the device under Rs 20,000 in India, it will be a tough competitor to the Poco X2, Realme 7 Pro and even the Samsung Galaxy M31s.