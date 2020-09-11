Tata Sky Best DTH Packs Under Rs 500 You Can Choose From

The leading DTH operator of India, Tata Sky offers a number of DTH packs to its customers to choose from. Basically, the company wants to ensure that there is something for every kind of customer that wants to avail DTH service from any part of India. There are channel packs which come in different languages and then there is a mix of SD and HD channels which ensures that customers also get to see their favourite content in great quality. Today we are going to list the best Tata Sky channel packs which you can get under Rs 500.

Tata Sky Best DTH Packs Under Rs 500

The first Tata Sky DTH pack under Rs 500 that we want to highlight is the ‘Marathi Hindi Family Kids Sports HD’ pack. It is priced at Rs 478.30 per month. What this pack brings the customer is a mix of both HD and SD channels. To be precise, there are 41 HD channels and 50 SD channels along with some FTA channels. You get the best of Hindi and Marathi channels in HD. For movies, there are HD channels and for sports as well you get some of the best channels in HD. There are more channels for kids, news, music and more.

Coming to the second plan, the ‘Telugu Family Kids Sports HD’ is priced at Rs 441.96 per month and it brings you the best of entertainment, sports, movies, kids, and lifestyle channels. There are a total of 31 HD and 50 SD channels. There are a lot of Telugu regional channels included in the pack.

The third plan, ‘Kannada Family Kids Sports HD’ is priced at Rs 409.51 per month. This channel pack offers a number of Kannada regional channels. There are plenty of Hindi channels as well. You get movies, news, entertainment, kids, sports, and channels in English as well. This pack comes with a total of 28 HD channels and 45 SD channels.

The fourth plan, ‘Telugu Malayalam Basic HD’ comes for Rs 343.49 per month. This channel pack comes with 19 HD channels and 43 SD channels. You will get a number of Telugu and Malayalam regional channels along with music and plenty of Hindi channel as well. There are sports channels in HD included too.

The fifth and the last in our list of best Tata Sky channel packs under Rs 500 is the ‘Telugu Basic HD’. It comes with a number of regional Telugu channels. There are Hindi movies, news, and entertainment channels as well. People get knowledge and lifestyle channels as well. This channel pack costs Rs 208.98 per month and bring you 11 HD channels along with 15 SD channels.