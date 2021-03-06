ACT Fibernet Has the Cheapest 300 Mbps Plan Compared to JioFiber and Airtel Broadband

ACT Fibernet recently revised its broadband plans across multiple cities and started offering unlimited data to match JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber (Airtel Broadband). After the revision, ACT Fibernet has the cheapest 300 Mbps broadband plan compared to the top private Internet Service Providers (ISP). ACT Fibernet has been in the industry for a while and it is currently the fourth largest wireline service provider in India after the likes of BSNL, Airtel and JioFiber. In Hyderabad, ACT Fibernet’s A-Max 1325 broadband plan offers 300 Mbps speeds at just Rs 1,325 per month. In contrast, Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber are offering a 300 Mbps plan at Rs 1,499. BSNL’s 300 Mbps plan also costs the same Rs 1,499 per month. Continue reading to know the 300 Mbps broadband plans from ACT Fibernet, JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber in detail.

ACT Fibernet 300 Mbps Broadband Plan at Rs 1,325: Check Full Benefits

Priced at Rs 1,325, the A-Max broadband plan from ACT Fibernet offers speeds of up to 300 Mbps and unlimited data benefit (capped at 3.3TB per month). ACT Fibernet’s plan does not come with voice calling and not many OTT subscriptions. The ISP provides a one-month free trial to ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 99, Epic ON and Cure Fit. Users will also be eligible for Rs 100 cashback every month on Netflix subscription if paid through ACT Fibernet.

The best part about choosing ACT Fibernet’s broadband is long-term options. The ISP is allowing customers to choose from 24 months, 12 months, eight months, six months and one month, for Rs 23,850, Rs 13,250, Rs 9,275, Rs 6,500 and Rs 1,325. If a customer opts for the yearly subscription, the per month price comes down to Rs 1,104 excluding taxes.

JioFiber 300 Mbps Broadband Plan at Rs 1,499: Check Benefits

JioFiber 300 Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 1,499 per month, excluding taxes. It offers speeds up to 300 Mbps, unlimited data (3.3TB) and unlimited voice calling. JioFiber kills the competition with its OTT subscriptions. The ISP is providing 16 OTT subscription worth Rs 1,500 every month.

Users opting for the JioFiber 300 Mbps plan will get Netflix Basic plan worth Rs 499, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, SunNXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now and JioCinema. These subscriptions can be redeemed via the MyJio app.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 300 Mbps Broadband Plan at Rs 1,499: Check Benefits

Lastly, we have Airtel Xstream Fiber which is also offering a 300 Mbps broadband plan with unlimited data at Rs 1,499 per month. Unlike JioFiber which provides a slew of OTT subscriptions, Airtel Xstream Fiber is offering free access to a handful of OTT apps. Users get a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Wynk Music. However, if the customers opt for free Airtel Xstream Box, they will be eligible for free Amazon Prime and ZEE5 Premium subscriptions. And yes, the first-month subscription to Airtel Xstream Box will also be free. Airtel is also offering unlimited calling service with the Rs 1,499 broadband plan.