ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans in Bengaluru Revised, Now Come With More FUP Limit

ACT Fibernet's broadband plans in Bengaluru now offer more than double FUP limit, but the changes are made only to select plans in the city

By February 17th, 2021 AT 7:02 AM
    Atria Convergence Technologies Limited aka ACT Fibernet continues its revision spree. After revising the broadband plans in multiple cities like Chennai, New Delhi and Hyderabad, the country’s fourth-largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) has made some changes to its broadband plans in Bengaluru city. A total of ten broadband plans are being offered by ACT Fibernet right now in Bengaluru, and they come with up to 5.5TB or 5,500GB FUP limit. Do make a note that ACT Fibernet did not revise all the plans in the city. Instead, the company has made changes to the popular plans, especially to the ones priced below Rs 2,000. ACT Fibernet’s broadband plans in Bengaluru start at Rs 710, and they go all the way up to Rs 5,999.

    Revised ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans in Bengaluru Detailed

    The ACT Swift broadband plan is the basic offering from ACT Fibernet in Bengaluru. It costs Rs 710 and offers a decent 500GB of data every month at 50 Mbps speeds. Earlier, the same plan offered just 250GB of data, but the benefit is doubled now.

    The ACT Rapid Plus plan is second on the list with 75 Mbps speeds, 750GB of data per month and a monthly rental of Rs 985. Do make a note that the priced mentioned in this article are excluding taxes, so an additional 18% GST will be levied on the final price.

    Then there’s the ‘Most Popular’ ACT Blaze offering with 1000GB/1TB FUP limit, Rs 1,085 monthly rental, 150 Mbps speeds and after FUP speeds of 1 Mbps. Do make a note that ACT Fibernet does not have a 100 Mbps broadband plan in Bengaluru which is surprising.

    PlanMonthly PriceFUP LimitSpeedsAfter FUP Speeds
    ACT SwiftRs 710500GB50 Mbps512 Kbps
    ACT Rapid PlusRs 985750GB75 Mbps512 Kbps
    ACT BlazeRs 1,0851000GB150 Mbps1 Mbps
    ACT StormRs 1,1852500GB200 Mbps1 Mbps
    ACT LightningRs 1,4253300GB250 Mbps1 Mbps
    ACT IncredibleRs 1,9993300GB300 Mbps2 Mbps
    ACT EssentialRs 2,9993500GB300 Mbps2 Mbps
    ACT AdvanceRs 3,9994000GB300 Mbps2 Mbps
    ACT ProgressRs 4,9994500GB300 Mbps2 Mbps
    ACT GIGARs 5,9995500GB1000 Mbps5 Mbps

    The ACT Storm plan is next on the line with 200 Mbps speeds, 2500GB or 2.5TB FUP limit and costs Rs 1,185 per month.

    The ACT Lightning and ACT Incredible plans priced at Rs 1,425 and Rs 1,999 are the highlights of this revision because they now offer 3.3TB FUP limit per month. Speeds offered by the plans are 250 Mbps and 300 Mbps, respectively.

    The ACT Essential and ACT Advance broadband plans offer the same 300 Mbps speeds, but they have different FUP limit of 3500GB and 4000GB. The monthly price of ACT Essential plan is Rs 2,999, whereas the same for ACT Advance plan is Rs 3,999. There’s also the ACT Progress plan that also offers 300 Mbps speeds and 4500GB FUP limit at Rs 4,999.

    Last on the list is the ACT GIGA plan priced at Rs 5,999 with 1 Gbps speeds and 5.5TB FUP limit. It is good to see ACT Fibernet revising broadband plans across all the major cities since JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber are gaining new subscribers every month with affordable and attractive broadband plans.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

