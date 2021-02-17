ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans in Bengaluru Revised, Now Come With More FUP Limit

Atria Convergence Technologies Limited aka ACT Fibernet continues its revision spree. After revising the broadband plans in multiple cities like Chennai, New Delhi and Hyderabad, the country’s fourth-largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) has made some changes to its broadband plans in Bengaluru city. A total of ten broadband plans are being offered by ACT Fibernet right now in Bengaluru, and they come with up to 5.5TB or 5,500GB FUP limit. Do make a note that ACT Fibernet did not revise all the plans in the city. Instead, the company has made changes to the popular plans, especially to the ones priced below Rs 2,000. ACT Fibernet’s broadband plans in Bengaluru start at Rs 710, and they go all the way up to Rs 5,999.

Revised ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans in Bengaluru Detailed

The ACT Swift broadband plan is the basic offering from ACT Fibernet in Bengaluru. It costs Rs 710 and offers a decent 500GB of data every month at 50 Mbps speeds. Earlier, the same plan offered just 250GB of data, but the benefit is doubled now.

The ACT Rapid Plus plan is second on the list with 75 Mbps speeds, 750GB of data per month and a monthly rental of Rs 985. Do make a note that the priced mentioned in this article are excluding taxes, so an additional 18% GST will be levied on the final price.

Then there’s the ‘Most Popular’ ACT Blaze offering with 1000GB/1TB FUP limit, Rs 1,085 monthly rental, 150 Mbps speeds and after FUP speeds of 1 Mbps. Do make a note that ACT Fibernet does not have a 100 Mbps broadband plan in Bengaluru which is surprising.

Plan Monthly Price FUP Limit Speeds After FUP Speeds ACT Swift Rs 710 500GB 50 Mbps 512 Kbps ACT Rapid Plus Rs 985 750GB 75 Mbps 512 Kbps ACT Blaze Rs 1,085 1000GB 150 Mbps 1 Mbps ACT Storm Rs 1,185 2500GB 200 Mbps 1 Mbps ACT Lightning Rs 1,425 3300GB 250 Mbps 1 Mbps ACT Incredible Rs 1,999 3300GB 300 Mbps 2 Mbps ACT Essential Rs 2,999 3500GB 300 Mbps 2 Mbps ACT Advance Rs 3,999 4000GB 300 Mbps 2 Mbps ACT Progress Rs 4,999 4500GB 300 Mbps 2 Mbps ACT GIGA Rs 5,999 5500GB 1000 Mbps 5 Mbps

The ACT Storm plan is next on the line with 200 Mbps speeds, 2500GB or 2.5TB FUP limit and costs Rs 1,185 per month.

The ACT Lightning and ACT Incredible plans priced at Rs 1,425 and Rs 1,999 are the highlights of this revision because they now offer 3.3TB FUP limit per month. Speeds offered by the plans are 250 Mbps and 300 Mbps, respectively.

The ACT Essential and ACT Advance broadband plans offer the same 300 Mbps speeds, but they have different FUP limit of 3500GB and 4000GB. The monthly price of ACT Essential plan is Rs 2,999, whereas the same for ACT Advance plan is Rs 3,999. There’s also the ACT Progress plan that also offers 300 Mbps speeds and 4500GB FUP limit at Rs 4,999.

Last on the list is the ACT GIGA plan priced at Rs 5,999 with 1 Gbps speeds and 5.5TB FUP limit. It is good to see ACT Fibernet revising broadband plans across all the major cities since JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber are gaining new subscribers every month with affordable and attractive broadband plans.