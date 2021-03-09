Jio Business New Broadband and Voice Calling Plans for MSMBs in India

Jio Business is empowering the micro, small, and medium businesses in India by offering them 10 times cheaper connectivity against what other operators are offering. The telco offers broadband and voice calling plans with other digital solutions integrated for 50% lesser than what the other telecom operators in India offer. A note released by Jio mentioned that micro or a small business is spending about Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month on getting connectivity, automation, and productivity tools. Thus to help the industry, Jio is bringing all of those services for 1/10th of a cost. Here are all the plans you should know about.

Reliance Jio New Broadband Plus Voice Calling Plans for Businesses

For businesses looking to get only the broadband and voice calling plans, Jio is offering a plan for Rs 901 per month that will bring 100 Mbps downloading and uploading speed along with an unlimited voice calling connection and fixed-mobile convergence included. Compared to Jio, the other operator offers the same for Rs 9,900 per month where fixed-mobile convergence is missing.

There is another offer from Jio where all of the necessary digital solutions along with broadband and voice calling benefit is included. This plan is available for Rs 5,001 per month and brings 1 Gbps speed broadband connection, 4 lines for unlimited voice calling, including fixed-mobile convergence benefit and a static IP. Further, the businesses will get 10 licenses for the Microsoft Office apps, One Drive, Teams, and more.

Businesses will also get ‘Jio Attendance’ to manage employees remotely and ‘JioOnline’ with a pro license, and 2 licenses for JioMeet and 10 licenses for Microsoft Teams. Also, businesses purchasing the plan from Jio will get special device offers from Reliance Digital.

Compared to this, the other operator offers its similar business connectivity plan for Rs 9,900 and only provides 100 Mbps broadband speed, 1 line for unlimited voice calling, and a static IP.