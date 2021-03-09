Itel 4G Flagship Smartphones Available for Rs 299 Only

Itel has partnered with Bajaj Finserv to avail its flagship 4G smartphones for a very low-cost to the Indians looking to upgrade from a feature device. 4G penetration in India is only 55% of the market share at the moment which means that there are a lot of users who aren’t using 4G devices or 4G connections for calling and data. Thus the Itel’s offer with Bajaj Finserv for offering its 4G smartphones at a low processing cost of Rs 299 is a very good deal. Know more about the offer ahead.

Itel Smartphone Offer With Bajaj Finserv

Under the scheme, Itel is offering its flagship devices such as Vision 1 (3GB), Vision 1 Pro, A25 Pro, and A48, all of which support 4G LTE connectivity. These devices with trendy features can be availed by the customers for zero-down payment and at no-cost EMI.

The smartphones from Itel can be purchased for a small processing fee of Rs 299 which will be followed by the no-cost EMI.

The offer is live for customers in India across 1200+ cities and 26 different states. All the customers who want to avail this offer must own a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Firstly, the ‘Double Zero’ scheme will avail the Itel A25 Pro, A48, Vision 1 (3GB), and Vision 1 Pro for a processing fee of Rs 299 followed by an EMI of Rs 1,275, Rs 1,525, Rs 1,750, and Rs 1,725 respectively.

Whereas the ‘No-Cost EMI’ offers Itel A48, Vision 1 Pro, and Vision 1 (3GB) at a processing fee of Rs 299 as well but with a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,220, Rs 1,380 and Rs 1,400 respectively.

The release from Itel mentioned that after rolling the offer, the company has become the first in India to provide such an offer to the customers for devices under Rs 7,000. Adding to this, Itel is considered as the most trusted smartphone brand under the Rs 7,000 category.