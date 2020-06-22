Govt May Slash Fixed Broadband License Fee to Drive Adoption

The Indian government may soon come up with a proposal to slash the license fee for home fixed-line broadband services to drive internet penetration in the country.

By June 22nd, 2020 AT 9:19 PM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    govt-may-slash-fixed-broadband-license-fee

    According to a Bloomberg report, license fee on adjusted gross revenue earned from households for providing fixed-line broadband services will be slashed to Rs 1 a year under the newly proposed plan. The report added that the government has asked certain ministries to share their view on the proposal, which will then go the cabinet for approval.

    Analysts said that fixed broadband can be a winner in the evolving post-Covid world, benefit as it will from work-from-home (WFH) culture. Fixed broadband penetration in India is currently very low at 6.1%, and this can easily more than double in next few years.

    China has a Fixed broadband penetration of 86%

    India is an under-penetrated wired market for both telephony and broadband. Fixed broadband subscribers have grown at a CAGR of 4% to 19 million against mobile broadband subscriber growth of 53.9% to 606 million in past six years. Proposal to benefit JioFiber. The move will allow Reliance Jio to further push its JioFiber broadband services in the country. It had launched JioFiber service last year, and is slowly expanding the service in various cities.

    Airtel and Vodafone Idea also stand to gain from the possible change in policy.

    ICICI Securities, in its recent note, said Bharti Airtel was well positioned to benefit from rise in fixed broadband, which contributes 3.1% to its consolidated EBITDA, and much more to FCF. ICICI said that mobile data being cheaper is one of the main factors behind the low penetration of fixed broadband: In India, subscribers use mobile data to access all content on internet due to generous allocation of 45GB a month in base packs.

    “…FBB is considered an alternate entertainment medium. In many countries, pay-TV is very expensive compared OTT, while in India pay-TV (cable and DTH) is cheaper than OTT. Thus, FBB+OTT viewing is a premium service in India, which costs over Rs1,400 per month in contrast to

    The Bloomberg report said that the estimated license fee for fixed-line broadband services is about Rs 8.80 billion a year.The proposal, if accepted, will result in a loss of Rs 59.27 billion to the Indian government. The report said that the proposal doesn’t include services provided to commercial users, including large corporations and business establishments.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Govt May Slash Fixed Broadband License Fee to Drive Adoption

    According to a Bloomberg report, license fee on adjusted gross revenue earned from households for providing fixed-line broadband services will...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea and Airtel Might Have to Incur Massive Payouts if Not for Chinese Telecom Gear Deals

    The ongoing geopolitical situations between India and China are showing adverse results in the telecom industry. Earlier the government was...

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G Roll Out Stalled by Vested Interests: BSNL Employees Union

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Employees Union (EU) on Thursday said that the delay in the roll out of BSNL...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Realme C11 With iPhone 11 Pro-Esque Camera Module and Helio G35 SoC Arriving Soon

    module-4-img

    Broadband Connection For Your Home: Choosing Between Wired and Wireless Internet

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Truly Unlimited Plans to Come With Extended Validity of Shaw Academy

    module-4-img

    Multi TV Connection Charges With Tata Sky: All You Need to Know