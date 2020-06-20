Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Register Improvement in Speeds: TRAI

Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio registered an improvement in download speeds in the month of May as compared to April, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data reveals. The data released by TRAI is said to be generated using the authority’s MySpeedApp which is designed to measure data speed experience, signal strength and “other network information.” Reliance Jio has continued its position at the top of the charts in the 4G segment with the operator recording an average download speed of 14.1 Mbps in May.

Indian Telecom Operators Register Improvement in Download Speeds

Further, TRAI data reveals that Idea took the second spot with an average download speed of 7.1 Mbps in May followed by Bharti Airtel with an average download speed of 7 Mbps. Vodafone took the final spot with an average download speed of 6.8 Mbps in May.

In April, Reliance Jio recorded an average download speed of 13.3 Mbps followed by Bharati Airtel with an recorded speed of 5.5 Mbps. Vodafone edged Idea with an average download speed of 5.6 Mbps in April as compared to Idea’s 5.4 Mbps.

Despite an improvement in speeds in May, the MySpeedApp Portal that compares the network performance of the operators over a six month period indicates that operators had registered peak speeds in February. Reliance Jio registered an average download speed of 21.5 Mbps in February while Airtel and Vodafone had registered an identical average download speed of 8 Mbps. Idea took the final spot with the average download speed on the network said to 6.3 Mbps in February.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Register Improvement in Upload Speeds

Similar trends were observed in the upload speeds as TRAI data reveals that Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had a spike in upload speeds. However, Reliance Jio recorded near identical speeds of 3.2 Mbps upload speeds in May as compared to 3.1 Mbps in April.

Idea topped the charts with an average upload speed of 6.2 Mbps in May as compared to 5.1 Mbps in April. Vodafone took the second spot with an average upload speed of 6 Mbps in May as compared to 5.4 Mbps in May. With an average upload speed of 3.4 Mbps in May, Airtel also registered an improvement in upload speeds as the operator recorded speeds of 3.1 Mbps in April.