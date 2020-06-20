BSNL 4G: Telco Might Redraft Tender to Make Equipment in India

BSNL has been trying to introduce 4G services in India for quite some time now. It has faced many roadblocks in the process. The biggest of them is the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government. When it was found that BSNL was rewarding the tender to foreign companies, this move from the telco was objected. It was said that it does not align with the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’, which is true. So now, Niti Aayog has pitched that all the equipment deployed for the 4G rollout should be made in India only.

Huawei and ZTE Might Lose Out on Tender From BSNL

In case the government accepts the proposal made by Niti Aayog, companies like Huawei and ZTE will lose out on the tender from BSNL. Apart from them, European companies such as Nokia, Ericsson and the South Korean tech giant, Samsung will also lose out on their chance to get the tender from BSNL. Even though Ericsson and Nokia manufacture the telecom equipment in India, the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and the design and development of the products takes place in a foreign land only. The news is first reported by Financial Express.

BSNL and DoT Must Trust Indian Ecosystem

In a meeting which was held recently under the chairmanship of VK Saraswat, it was decided that BSNL and DoT will have to learn to trust the Indian ecosystem of technology. The government-run telco must provide Indian companies and nationals an opportunity to design and manufacture 4G equipment. This IDDM model might become a strong foundation for the telco for future 5G rollout and will help BSNL stay ahead of the market competition.

During the meeting, it was agreed on the fact that there are enough resources and experience in India which can deliver world-class quality equipment to BSNL for its 4G rollout. If this is how things proceed, it will be the true testament to the fact that the government backs what it says, which is an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’. India will stop relying on international companies for equipment and that is certainly a good thing.