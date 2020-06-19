BSNL Expands Bharat Fiber Service, Introduces New Rs 475 Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expanded its Bharat Fiber services to several new areas of Gujarat, BSNL employees said on Friday. The new cities include Bhuj, Mundra, Mandvi, Anjar, Adipur, Gandhidham and Rahpar in the Kachchh district. The development was highlighted on the BSNL Marketing page on Facebook which is said to be run by BSNL Gandhidham employees. Additionally, a BSNL employee tipped to be belonging to the BSNL Himatnagar Secondary Switching Area (SSA) said that the Bharat Fiber service is available for bookings in the Modasa, Idar and Daramali. The Bharat Fiber service was initially available in Ahmedabad, Anand, Bardoli, Kalol, Mehsana, Patan, Surat and Vadodara. However, BSNL has now expanded its services to several other areas of Gujarat in the recent months.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Services in 48 Hours

The BSNL Marketing team in Kachchh area said that the Bharat Fiber services would be installed in 48 hours along with “guaranteed speed” to all subscribers. Crucially, the team said that the IPTV services would also be available soon with the Bharat Fiber connections in the area.

However, the residents of Bhuj, Mundra, Mandvi, Anjar, Adipur, Gandhidham and Rahpar are said to be offered only two plans including the Rs 777 plan with 50 Mbps speed. Additionally, the BSNL Marketing team said that a Rs 1277 plan with 100 Mbps speed is also provided to the new users.

The Rs 777 plan is available to subscribers across several BSNL circles on a promotional basis. In Guarajat, the Rs 777 plan is applicable till June 22 while in most circles, the plan is available till June 24. The Rs 777 plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 500GB and 2 Mbps beyond 500GB. BSNL also enables users of the Rs 777 to make unlimited calls to any network across India.

Similarly, the Rs 1277 plan is also available in several BSNL circles across India with the plan enabling users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 750GB. BSNL enables users to browse at 2 Mbps beyond the 750GB limit along with offering users unlimited calls to any network across India.

The BSNL Marketing team also said that the free Hotstar subscription is offered to new users in the areas of Bhuj, Mundra, Mandvi, Anjar, Adipur, Gandhidham and Rahpar. Crucially, the team has not specified if the free Hotstar subscription is applicable on both the Rs 777 plan and Rs 1277 plan.

It also has to be noted that the Bharat Fiber service is available only in select areas of Bhuj, Mundra, Adipur and Gandhidham. However, the marketing team said that Bharat Fiber service is available across the entire areas of Mandvi, Anjar and Rahpar.

BSNL Introduces New 40 Mbps Plan in Gujarat

Meanwhile, the new areas covered under BSNL Himatnagar SSA including Modasa, Idar and Daramali are said to be offered a new 40 Mbps plan. According to the team at BSNL Himatnagar, the new plan enables users to browse up to 40 Mbps speed till 250GB per month and at 1 Mbps beyond the fair usage data. Additionally, the new plan also enables users to make unlimited calls across India. The 40 Mbps plan is said to be available on 12 months subscription at a price of Rs 5700 which translates to an effective price of Rs 475 per month.

In other select areas of Gujarat, the 40 Mbps plan is said to be offered till June 22.

BSNL offers a similar 40 Mbps plan dubbed as “300GB Plan CS337” in other select circles including Kolkata, Rajasthan, Sikkim and West Bengal. The 300 GB Plan CS337 enables users to browse up to 40 Mbps speed till 300GB and at 1 Mbps beyond the fair usage limit. Similar to most other BSNL plans, the 300GB Plan CS337 plan enables users to make unlimited calls across India and is priced at Rs 499 per month. The operator has extended the validity of the 300 GB Plan CS337 to September 1 in the four circles. In the Odisha circle, BSNL offers the 40 Mbps plan under “Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346” plan priced at Rs 600 per month.

It has to be noted that BSNL currently offers a Rs 499 base plan under its Bharat Fiber services in Gujarat dubbed as the Fibro 100GB plan. The Rs 499 plan enables users to browse up to 20 Mbps speed till 100GB and 2 Mbps speed beyond the fair usage limit. Additionally, the users on the Fibro 100GB plan can also make unlimited calls to any network across India. BSNL has priced its Fibro 100GB plan at Rs 5988 for those subscribing to its 12 months pack.