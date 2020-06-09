BSNL Invites Franchise Players to Expand Bharat Fiber Services



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited private players in multiple states across India as part of a “new business opportunity” to expand its Bharat Fiber internet services. The operator promises “attractive revenue sharing agreements” as it hopes to woo entrepreneurs who can maintain and install fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) equipment. Despite launching in 2019, BSNL Bharat Fiber service has limited presence across India with the service availability restricted to major cities and towns. As of press time on Tuesday, BSNL officially has listed the Bharat Fiber service to be available in 96 cities across India excluding the 11 cities where it launched its services on Sunday.

BSNL Invites Private Players in Multiple Circles

Nagella Trinath, deputy manager marketing at BSNL, on Sunday shared the “new business opportunity” advertisement on Twitter. The ad highlights that the BSNL Hyderabad Telecom District is inviting business partners to provide high speed broadband services and install FTTH equipment through a revenue sharing agreement with BSNL.

While the ad doesn’t specify the complete revenue sharing agreement, a Twitter user Vaithiyanathan shared that the TN circle is also inviting franchise players for the Bharat Fiber services under 50/50 revenue share agreement.

BSNL AP circle has also issued multiple tenders since mid-May for the maintenance of its FTTH connections across several cities in Andhra Pradesh. According to a tender accessed by TelecomTalk, BSNL has listed the responsibilities of the private player which includes maintaining FTTH equipment and other network infrastructure upto consumer premises. BSNL also states that the faults reported by users are required to be cleared within 12 hours of a report from the telecom operator.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Expands its Presence

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, BSNL expanded its Bharat Fiber service availability to 11 new locations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The new locations include Salem, Namakkal, Mettur, Yercaud, Omalur, Sankagiri, Tiruchengode, Attur, Valapady, Rasipuram, and Velur.

BSNL Bharat Fiber plans in Tamil Nadu start at Rs 499 while the top-tiered plan is priced at Rs 1999.