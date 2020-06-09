BSNL Invites Franchise Players to Expand Bharat Fiber Services

Bharat Fiber service is currently available in 107 cities across India

By June 9th, 2020 AT 8:13 PM
  • Broadband
  • BSNL Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    bsnl-invites-franchise-players-expand-bharat-fiber
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited private players in multiple states across India as part of a “new business opportunity” to expand its Bharat Fiber internet services. The operator promises “attractive revenue sharing agreements” as it hopes to woo entrepreneurs who can maintain and install fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) equipment. Despite launching in 2019, BSNL Bharat Fiber service has limited presence across India with the service availability restricted to major cities and towns. As of press time on Tuesday, BSNL officially has listed the Bharat Fiber service to be available in 96 cities across India excluding the 11 cities where it launched its services on Sunday.

    BSNL Invites Private Players in Multiple Circles

    Nagella Trinath, deputy manager marketing at BSNL, on Sunday shared the “new business opportunity” advertisement on Twitter. The ad highlights that the BSNL Hyderabad Telecom District is inviting business partners to provide high speed broadband services and install FTTH equipment through a revenue sharing agreement with BSNL.

    While the ad doesn’t specify the complete revenue sharing agreement, a Twitter user Vaithiyanathan shared that the TN circle is also inviting franchise players for the Bharat Fiber services under 50/50 revenue share agreement.

    BSNL AP circle has also issued multiple tenders since mid-May for the maintenance of its FTTH connections across several cities in Andhra Pradesh. According to a tender accessed by TelecomTalk, BSNL has listed the responsibilities of the private player which includes maintaining FTTH equipment and other network infrastructure upto consumer premises. BSNL also states that the faults reported by users are required to be cleared within 12 hours of a report from the telecom operator.

    BSNL Bharat Fiber Expands its Presence

    As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, BSNL expanded its Bharat Fiber service availability to 11 new locations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The new locations include Salem, Namakkal, Mettur, Yercaud, Omalur, Sankagiri, Tiruchengode, Attur, Valapady, Rasipuram, and Velur.

    BSNL Bharat Fiber plans in Tamil Nadu start at Rs 499 while the top-tiered plan is priced at Rs 1999.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Invites Franchise Players to Expand Bharat Fiber Services

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited private players in multiple states across India as part of a “new business...

    module-4-img

    Motorola One Fusion+ with Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000 mAh Battery Launched

    Motorola has launched the Motorola One Fusion+ in the European market. The new offering by Motorola is packed with some...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 at Special Crowdfunding Price of Rs 549

    Xiaomi has launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 in the Indian market. Mi Electric Toothbrush has been launched under the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to Launch on June 11 With Amazon Alexa and Magnetic Charging Feature

    module-4-img

    TCL P715 Android 4K TV Launched, Prices Start From Rs 39,990 for 43-Inch Model

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Gains Advantage Over Jio as it Offers Independent Disney+ Hotstar Membership

    module-4-img

    Oppo A12 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and 4GB of RAM Launched in India at Rs 9,990