Motorola One Fusion+ with Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000 mAh Battery Launched



Motorola has launched the Motorola One Fusion+ in the European market. The new offering by Motorola is packed with some of the most amazing features and specifications. Motorola has just added the Motorola One Fusion+ in its smartphone portfolio. The launch of Motorola One Fusion is still under the darkness. However, it is expected that Motorola One Fusion will also be launched by the company soon. One of the features of the Motorola One Fusion+ which will intrigue the buyers is the 5,000 mAh battery for powerful and long-lasting performance.

Motorola One Fusion+ Features and Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080X2340) pixels with notch-less display. The device screen has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 395ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 730 chipset and 6GB RAM. Not only this, Motorola One Fusion+ also has Adreno 618 GPU. Motorola One Fusion+ has a massive 128GB inbuilt storage. However, buyers will get the option to expand the inbuilt storage up to 1TB by using a hybrid microSD card. Also, the device runs on stock Android 10. Talking about camera features, Motorola One Fusion+ has quad rear cameras at the back. The lenses include 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor lens. Towards the front, the device has 16MP pop-up selfie sensor camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options of the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi and GPS. Motorola One Fusion+ also features a fingerprint sensor and dedicated Google Assistant button. Another intriguing feature of the device is the massive 5,000 mAh battery. Motorola claims that the device will last for 2 days on a single charge. Also, Motorola One Fusion+ have 15W fast charging support.

Motorola One Fusion+ Pricing and Availability

Motorola One Fusion+ is currently available in a single variant of 6GB+ 128GB. The device is priced at EUR 299, which is roughly Rs 25,400. Buyers will get two colour options which will be Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. As of availability, the device will go on sale in Europe later. Also, the exact date of availability and launch in other markets is still unknown.