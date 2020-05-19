Motorola Introduces Edge+ in India, Pricing and Availability Listed

Motorola on Tuesday introduced its flagship Edge+ device in the Indian market for a price of Rs 74,999. The Motorola Edge+ is the first flagship product from the company after its first generation Moto Z that was released in 2016. Motorola said that the Edge+ would offer a “powerhouse 5G performance, a dynamic and immersive display” along with “a photography experience like no other.” The company said that the Edge+ is scheduled to go on sale beginning May 26 with Motorola introducing Rs 7500 instant discount on ICICI Credit Cards as part of its launch offer.

Motorola Promises Near Stock Android Experience

The Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a screen to body ratio of 93% along with 21:9 aspect ratio. The display featuring a hole punch design has a 90 Hz refresh rate with support for HDR10+ videos. The Edge+ features curved screens with Motorola highlighting it as an “endless edge display.” Motorola has enabled the display edges to lighten up to show battery charging status or for notifications and alarms.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 platform with 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Motorola Edge+ supports sub 6 GHz frequencies for 5G connectivity along with support for WiFi 6. The Edge+ is also said to support speeds of 2 Gbps on 4G networks.

The device has a triple camera setup in the rear with a 108MP primary camera along with an 8MP telephoto camera and a 16MP ultra-wide shooter. Motorola said that the Edge+ enables users to record 6K video with “most advanced video stabilization.”

The Motorola Edge+ has a 5000mAh battery with Motorola promising two full days of use on a single charge.

The company has promised a near stock Android experience with no duplicate apps on the device. While the device runs Android 10 out of the box, Motorola promises at least two Android OS upgrades.

Motorola Edge+: Pricing and Availability

Motorola said that the Edge+ will be available in two color options including Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey. The company said that Edge+ will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart and other offline retail stores from May 19 for Rs 74,999.

Additionally, ICICI Credit Card holders can receive Rs 7500 instant discount on online purchase or cashback on offline purchase. The company said that the launch offer for ICICI card holders will be applicable for EMI as well as non-EMI transactions.