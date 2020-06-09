Xiaomi Launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 at Special Crowdfunding Price of Rs 549



Xiaomi has launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 in the Indian market. Mi Electric Toothbrush has been launched under the special crowdfunding programme initiated by Xiaomi. The most intriguing feature of the new Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is the dual pro-bush modes with Equiclean auto timer. The latest offering by Xiaomi is designed on the professional brushing technology which will reach the blind spots and provide a new dental experience to its customers. Currently, Xiaomi has set the selling goal to 2500 units, and Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is available at a special crowdfunding price of Rs 549.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 Features and Specifications

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is powered by a high-frequency motor which produces up to 1800 vibrations per minute for the maximum comfort and removal of germs. Also, Xiaomi has designed the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 in a special way to offer 360-degree multi-dimensional cleaning. For effective and efficient cleaning, Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has ultra-soft bristle design which is 93% thinner as compared to the regular nylon toothbrush bristles. Also, the ultra-soft bristle has been designed to reach out the blind spots and offer effective cleaning. One of the most intriguing features of the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is the dual-pro brush modes so that user can easily switch from manual brushing to pro brushing. The toothbrush has an Equiclean auto timer which goes off after 2 minutes pausing after every 30 seconds so that users don’t forget to switch sides.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 also has a longer battery life which will keep the toothbrush active for 30 days. Xiaomi has equipped the Li-ion battery which will offer an uninterrupted usage to the customer for a month. However, users must note that the 30 days battery life has been made on the assumption that the toothbrush will be used for 2 times a day and 2 minutes each. Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 also has fast charging support. Apart from this, Xiaomi has featured a LED light which will alert the users about the battery and charging status.

Talking about the design of the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100, Xiaomi has especially focused on the design to ensure a new and comfortable dental experience for customers. The toothbrush weighs 46g, and it has special Anti-slip bump strap design on the back for a comfortable grip. Also, Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has been specially crafted for low-noise. Apart from this, the toothbrush also has an IPX7 waterproof design which will make the storage comfortable and hassle-free. The IPX7 waterproof design will also eliminate the worry of water splashes.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 Pricing and Availability

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has been launched under a special crowdfunding programming. The toothbrush is available for a special price of Rs 549. People who are planning to buy the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 must know that the shipping of the toothbrush will commence from July 15, 2020, and people booking the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 will have to pay additional Rs 50 for shipping charge.

Things You Must Know About Mi Electric Toothbrush T100

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 will come with a one-year warranty on manufacturing defects. Xiaomi has also advised that users must replace the brush head every 3 or 4 months. The brush heads will be available on the official website of Xiaomi. Customers must also note that toothpaste will not be included in the package and it has to be purchased separately. Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is equipped with in-built rechargeable batteries which can be charged by a Micro USB charging port.

Xiaomi has designed the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 for precise cleaning. With innovative and comfortable design, customers will get complete protection and new comfortable dental experience.