Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Specs Leaked: 108MP Primary Lens, 66W Fast Charging in Tow

Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro are the next upcoming flagship smartphones from the Chinese brand. At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit last month, Xiaomi already confirmed that its Mi 10 handset would come with Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. The Mi 10 series may have two smartphones- the standard Mi 10 and the premium Mi 10 Pro. Right now, it’s unknown when Xiaomi is planning to launch both the phones, but rumours indicate the Chinese company may announce them at the Mobile World Congress 2020 tech show in Barcelona. While the launch is still a couple of months away, spec-sheet of both the phones has been leaked on Chinese microblogging portal Weibo. This leak suggests the Mi 10 Pro will feature a 108MP primary lens, while the Mi 10 will settle down with the Sony IMX686 sensor. Other rumoured specs include bigger batteries, 66W fast charging and higher refresh rate screens.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Specs Leaked: Everything You Need to Know

As noted, the Mi 10 series will have two smartphones- Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. And these phones are said to differ in only a few aspects like the camera and battery capacity. Kicking off with the Xiaomi Mi 10, the handset will likely flaunt a 6.5-inch OLED screen on the front with 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner. Underneath, it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform along with 5G support. The handset is rumoured to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Cameras on the Xiaomi Mi 10 may include a primary 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 20MP secondary sensor, and 12MP third sensor followed by a 5MP macro/depth sensor. Right now, there’s no info on the camera specifics though. The Mi 10 may even offer 30X digital zoom feature. Besides, the phone is rumoured to offer a bigger 4500mAh battery along with support for 40W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. Yes, the Mi 10 will come with wireless charging feature.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, as the name itself suggests, will come with slightly beefed up specs. The Mi 10 Pro is also rumoured to come with a 6.5-inch OLED screen with the same 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it will have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, again paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone may ship with a different camera setup when compared to the Mi 10. The primary sensor on the Mi 10 Pro will likely be the 108MP Samsung sensor which we first saw on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Notably, the Mi 10 Pro could have a 48MP secondary sensor, 12MP third sensor and an 8MP depth/macro sensor. That said, these are not the final camera specs and the overall spec-sheet of the phone may differ when it goes official.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro May Not Reach the Indian Market

The last Mi flagship smartphone to reach the Indian market was the Mi 5 and that too back in 2016. Xiaomi did not bring the Mi 6, Mi 8 and the Mi 9 smartphones to India, and it will continue with the Mi 10 as well. In India, Xiaomi has a different product strategy as the brand focusses on launching flagship phones under Redmi and Poco brands. In 2017, Xiaomi brought the Mi Mix 2 phone to India as its lone flagship device. In 2018, it garnered a lot of popularity with the Poco F1. In 2019, the brand launched the Redmi K20 series. In 2020, we may see the Redmi K30 series and Poco brand launching flagship phones.