Bharti Airtel Launches 4G and 2G Services in 26 Villages of Ladakh

By January 2nd, 2020 AT 5:50 PM
    Highlights
    • Airtel 4G and 2G services are now available in 26 villages of Ladakh
    • Airtel 4G was first launched in Ladakh in 2017
    • Airtel is expanding the reach on the backing of Project Leap

    Telecom operator Bharti Airtel today launched its high-speed 4G and 2G services in 26 villages of Ladakh. With this launch, Airtel has deepened its pan-India 4G network deployment. The telco also confirmed that it is the first operator to bring high-speed mobile broadband to these 26 villages and provide them with digital connectivity. To recall, Bharti Airtel was the first operator to launch 4G services in Ladakh’s Leh, Kargil & Dras in December 2017. This expansion also marks the second anniversary of the launch of 4G services in the region by Airtel, said the company. Providing 4G services in Ladakh region is not an easy task, but Airtel is actively expanding the service availability in these locations.

    Airtel Expands Network Availability in Ladakh Region

    As part of Project Leap, Bharti Airtel has been expanding 4G network to various locations. In 2017, it was the first operator to bring 4G services to Ladakh as part of the same project. For two years now, Airtel has been working hard to expand the network availability in remote areas. The 4G and 2G services launch in 26 villages of Ladakh will allow the citizens in the region to experience high-speed data services for the first time.

    The launch underlines the efforts of Airtel’s network teams to overcome the challenges of harsh weather and tough terrain in the region to empower the citizens of these villages, which are spread across the 150 km stretch from Kargil-Batalik-Hanuthang-Skurbuchan-Khalsi, said Bharti Airtel in a press statement.

    After this launch, locals, army and tourists visiting the following locations/villages of Kargil & Leh in Ladakh, shall now enjoy Airtel 4G services in Beyama, Apati, Derchiks, Lalung, Akchamal, Barchey, Lamsusando, Yogmakharbu, Sanjak, Silmo, Garkon, Yourbaltak, Khaltse, Skur Buchan, Damkhar, Dah, Tia, Leido, Takmachik, Skinding, Hemmis Shyk Pachan, Achinathang, Dragoo, Garkone, Batalik and Hanuthang.

    Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel, said, “This is a New Year gift from Airtel to the people of Ladakh. We are pleased to bring cheers to thousands of locals in Ladakh with the launch of our 4G & 2G services and bring 26 new villages on the world map for 4G. We remain committed to the Government’s Digital India vision and will continue to invest in Ladakh.”

    Furthermore, Airtel’s 4G services will give a major boost to the local community and enable local residents to experience videos in HD quality along with better downloads and uploads.

    Project Leap- the Network Expansion Programme of Airtel

    In 2015, right before the entry of Reliance Jio to the Indian telecom market, Airtel announced a new network expansion called ‘Project Leap.’ This project has opened up Airtel’s entire mobile network information to its customers through an online interface and this online portal is still available to the customers on Airtel Thanks app and website.

    Not only the telco opened its network availability to the customers, but this project also focussed on expanding the network availability based on the feedback from the customers. Airtel is also deploying various small cells, indoor solutions and other network solutions to increase the coverage further. The launch of high-speed 4G services in remote areas is also part of Airtel Project Leap itself. Bharti Airtel is currently rolling out VoWi-Fi service to the users in various circles to avoid the hassle of call drops indoors.

    Reported By: Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

