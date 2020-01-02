BSNL Vasantham Plan of Rs 96 Back on the Shelves But With Half Validity

Highlights The Vasantham plan used to offer 180 days of validity

There are of popular plans from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) out there in the market. However, the thing with these plans is that they keep coming and going out of the market. There is a chance that BSNL might discontinue a plan only to renew it a few days later with new benefits and avail it again for the subscribers. This is what seems to be happening with the Vasantham plan from BSNL. The Rs 96 prepaid plan has been a very popular one in the past and was preferred by many. But, recently the plan had gone bust and was not available for quite some time. But, as you would have guessed from the headline, the plan is back in the BSNL roster now although with some big changes to the benefits. The most prominent change in the plan has been made to the validity. Read this piece right up to the end to see whether or not the Vasantham plan is worth the money, and if not, what are the other options you can go for.

Vasantham Rs 96 Plan by BSNL Benefit Changes

So, if you have previously used the Vasantham plan, then you know that it is a voice-based plan and does not ship any data benefit. Even if you are unaware, let us iterate that the Vasantham plan of Rs 96 from BSNL comes with no data benefit, but there are voice calling based freebies. For example, the plan offers 21 days of voice calling daily capped at 250 minutes similar to the other plans. The freebies also include 100 SMS per day for 21 days. The actual validity of the plan stands at 90 days now. To recall, this validity period was 180 days until October.

Is the Vasantham Plan Worth It?

To answer this question, we have to look at the freebies and the validity period. The freebies validity, which is 21 days, has not been changed by BSNL. Even in the month of October, the freebies validity was 21 days, whereas the plan validity was 180 days. However, now the freebies validity remains the same at 21 days, and the plan validity has been reduced. So, it can be said that the benefits that you get in the name of SMS and calling remain the same but the period in which you will be charged the base tariff has been reduced. But, this also means that the major benefits of the Vasantham plan remain intact and the subscribers can still think of opting for it. It is also crucial to note that this change has been made in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle and it will take effect starting January 3, 2020.

Other Options for BSNL Subscribers

In case you are looking at some of the other options to recharge your number with, there are other voice-based plans from BSNL which can come in handy. For example, the STV Rs 118 and the STV 153 are some of the plans which are good for voice-based users. These plans also come with a little bit of data which you can use in case you are in need of data. Both of these STVs include 500MB data per day, along with 250 minutes of calling every day. However, the STV 153 allows you to make calls to Mumbai and Delhi as well, and it also comes with the PRBT benefit. Both of these plans come with 28 days validity. Apart from this, for heavy data users, BSNL also has very attractive long term plans like Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,699.