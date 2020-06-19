BSNL Wings to Allow Seamless Calling for People Over Internet Connection

People are aware of the concept of Wi-Fi calling. It allows customers to get a good uninterrupted calling experience even when they are not getting a good cellular connection. The Wi-Fi calls are known as Voice Over Wi-Fi calls or in short VoWi-Fi. But BSNL doesn’t offer VoWi-Fi calls. Instead, it offers something which comes pretty close to Wi-Fi calling and that is BSNL Wings. It is also calls made over the internet and those calls are technically known as Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP). BSNL Wings allows customers to call using the internet. It is an app which can be downloaded in your smartphone. The app will need proper login credentials of the user and password for logging in. BSNL Wings will allow you to get a seamless voice calling experience from any part of India. Read ahead to find out more about the service and the app.

BSNL Wings Does Not Come For Free

Wings App will list all your contacts from your device to make calls. But you won’t be able to make those calls for free. There is a subscription fee of Rs 1,099 that you need to pay in order to be able to activate VoIP services. But initially, users will get a 10-digit subscription ID allotted to them after they download the SIP (Session Initiation Protocol). After getting the 10-digit ID allotted, the users will further receive a 16-digit PIN on their registered email address. This 16-digit code will be needed to activate the Wings service.

Make Video Calls Using BSNL Wings

Once the subscriber has downloaded the Wings app on their device, they can also make video calls to their contacts. But the video calling will only be supported when users on both the ends have the BSNL Wings app installed and have paid the one-time subscription fee for a year. An interesting thing about the Wings app is that since it works with the Packet Switching Technology, it will allow calls to be made from devices which don’t even have SIM cards.

International Calling Facility Available

In case you want to make International calls, you can do that as well. But the only thing that a subscriber will need to do is make Rs 2,000 deposit before they make international calls. Charges for the call will be the same as for the existing landline tariffs for international calls.

One good thing about BSNL Wings VoIP calling is that it can be made from any part of the country just with the help of a stable internet connection. You can make calls even when you are connected to public Wi-Fi networks. A worthy thing to note is that with Wings, BSNL is taking on the social media giants such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. These apps also provide internet calling services, both voice calling and video calling. It will be interesting to see if it is able to win the competition or not.