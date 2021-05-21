Google Pixel 6 Renders Are Here and We Are Excited!

The renders of the Google Pixel 6 have been leaked. It is worth noting that Jon Prosser had also shared some of the renders of the device earlier. However, with the help of the @onleaks, Mobile91 has acquired more CAD-based renders of the device and it will give you a more detailed look at it. The device is expected to run on Android 12 out of the box and also sport an in-house chipset from Google. Let’s take a look at the complete renders of the device.

Google Pixel 6 Renders

The CAD-based renders of Google Pixel 6 reveal that it has a notch at the top center in the front screen housing the selfie camera. There are slim bezels at the bottom of the front screen. The side bezels are also quite noticeable and the device looks a little thick from the side.

The power button and the volume rockers are on the right side of the device. For charging, the USB Type-C port can be seen at the bottom. At the rear, the highlight of the device’s design is its rear camera bump. It is the most unique designed camera bump on any device ever.

There is a ‘G’ logo at the center of the rear. The device can be seen in white colour. However, Google might offer one more colour option – Black.

Google is expected to power this device with its own chipset which might make the Pixel 6 an even attractive offering. The exact specifications of the device haven’t been confirmed by the company yet. However, looking at the Mobile91 report, the Pixel 6 is expected to measure 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm. Further, the device might pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Google Pixel 6 Expected Price

Google Pixel 6 might be priced anywhere in the bracket of Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000. Google might even surprise us and launch it lower, but then it is quite unexpected since a Google Pixel 6a might also be in the company’s plan which will launch for users looking for a budget variant of the device. Pixel series hasn’t been a huge hit in India, but given the deteriorating reputation of OnePlus, the company might just get a little boost.