Android 12 Public Beta Version Is Here: All You Need to Know

Android is the most popular operating system in the smartphone market. This is evident by the majority market share it holds. Google releases a new version of Android every year with a rather unique and catchy naming scheme. This year is the year of Android 12.

Google has recently announced the release of the public beta version of the Android 12 on its I/O 2021 Keynote. While the stable version of Android 12 will be out later this year, there is a lot we know that got us excited already.

Everything New in Android 12

Android 12 will come with a completely new and redesigned user interface with enhanced privacy settings. The user interface can now be personalised with a new colour palette and new widgets. The new interface on Android 12 is based on a design language named Material You. The widgets also come with greater flexibility and resizing options.

A new feature called colour extraction can now determine the dominant and complementary colour on your wallpaper and apply them accordingly across your interface. This would customize your lock screen, volume control, notification shade in colours complementing your wallpaper. The lock screen animations have been redesigned with the inclusion of fluid motion and animations. A “stretch” over scroll effect will now appear across the system when you scroll past the end of any content.

Android 12 also comes with redesigned system spaces like the notification shade, quick settings and the power button. The power button will now be able to activate Google Assistant with a long press. All these changes come along with better power efficiency. A 22% lesser CPU time will be reportedly observed for core system services and 15% for big cores by the system server.

Improved Privacy Settings on Android 12

Privacy regarding apps accessing personal data has been a growing concern among users. The new privacy settings on Android 12 are designed to provide extended transparency regarding what application is accessing your data.

In addition to that, you will also now have more control over allowing apps to restrict them from accessing your data. A new Privacy Dashboard is designed to give you one-stop details of the data being accessed, its frequency, and by what apps.

A new indicator has been added to know if an app is using your microphone or camera. A new feature will now let you hibernate apps that are not being used for an extended period. This will help you enhance safety and optimise device storage and performance.

How to Download Android 12 Public Beta Version

If you own any of the devices from the Pixel 3 series, Pixel 4 series and Pixel 5, you will need to first enrol your device on the Android 12 Beta site. The download will then be available on the system settings of your phone. You can go to Settings> System>System Update>Check for Updates to manually check for the update as well.

Google has also made Android 12 Beta 1 available for third party devices under the Android 12 Developer Preview Programme. These third-party phones would include Asus ZenFone 8, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, TCL 20 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 17, iQoo 7 Legend, Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Realme GT and the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G. The process for downloading the public beta release of Android 12 for these devices is available on the manufacturing links on the Android Developer Site.