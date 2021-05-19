Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration URL Has PUBG Mobile in It

Battlegrounds Mobile India has already announced the rewards that the users will get when they pre-register for the game in time. There are mainly four rewards including a permanent 'Recon Outfit', 'Recon Mask', '300 AG', and a 'Celebration Expert' limited title

    Battlegrounds Mobile India

    As announced by Krafton, the pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India went live on April 18, 2021. However, one key spotting by IGN India on the URL of the Play Store link for pre-registration of the game is the mention of ‘PUBG Mobile’ in it.

    If you can’t find the pre-registration link for Battlegrounds Mobile India, please click here. The URL of the pre-registration link mentions ‘pubg.imobile’. Everyone already knows that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rehashed version of PUBG Mobile for the Indian users with an enhanced focus on privacy.

    However, there is no clarity on whether the company deliberately included the mention of PUBG Mobile on the game’s pre-registration link or it was just a fluke on the developer’s end. IGN India said that ‘com.pubg.imobile’ is the app package that affects the game’s search engine optimisation (SEO) on Google Play Store.

    Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration Rewards

    Battlegrounds Mobile India has already announced the rewards that the users will get when they pre-register for the game in time. There are mainly four rewards, including a permanent ‘Recon Outfit’, ‘Recon Mask’, ‘300 AG’, and a ‘Celebration Expert’ limited title.

    The images available in the pre-registration link of the game shows us a glimpse of what we can expect from it. There are hints that the game will come with tweaked versions of Erangel and Miramar. Further, an earlier poster release from the developer hinted that Battlegrounds Mobile India would retain the ‘Sanhok’ map.

    The ‘Additional Information’ section of the Play Store listing shows that the game was last updated on April 27, 2021. This means that the developers might release its stable version very soon in India. The game is rated 16+ with strong violence, which is not surprising since it is very similar to PUBG Mobile at the end of the day.

    As mentioned by Krafton, the Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with India specific events and will only be limited to the Indian players only. There will be tournaments and leagues as well that users can participate in, but even these tournaments will be India exclusive only. You can pre-register for the game by clicking on the link provided at the top.

    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

