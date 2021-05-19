PS5 Is Coming Back in Stock Again, Check When

The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) went out of stock in about 30 minutes of its availability in India on May 17, 2021. The gaming console was available on Sony Center, Amazon, and Flipkart for sale. If you couldn’t buy the PS5 on May 17 since it went out of stock in a jiffy, you will again have a chance to get it very soon.

According to IGN India, Sony might make the PS5 available in India again in June 2021. The exact date isn’t mentioned, but the sale of the console is expected to take place as early as June.

Sony Didn’t Offer Entire Stock During the Sale

A key thing to note here is that Sony didn’t avail its entire PS5 stock that landed in India during April 2021 on the May 17 sale. There are two reasons detailed by IGN India for the same.

The first reason is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The second reason is that the company wants to ensure that there are units of PS5 available in the country when it launches its new exclusive ‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’. This will help Sony avoid the bad publicity it might have received if it launched a new exclusive, but there were no consoles in the first place for the users.

The PS5 Digital Edition might be available more than the disc versions of the PS5. But even the PS5 Digital Edition went out of stock and is not available on the Sony Center website right now. The company isn’t even offering all the accessorise of PS5 in India.

Right now, at the Sony Center website, users can only buy PS5 games, DualSense controller, HD Camera, and the Media Remote.

There are a total of six disc games of PS5 available in India, out of which one is yet to launch. The five-disc games that you can buy today are ‘Returnal’, ‘Spiderman Miles Morales Ultimate Edition’, ‘Spiderman Miles Morales’, ‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’, and ‘Demon’s Souls’. The one game that’s yet to launch is ‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’.

All the games mentioned above cost Rs 4,999 except Spiderman Miles Morales and the Sackboy: A Big Adventure that cost Rs 3,999 each. Users can buy the DualSense controller for Rs 5,990, the HD Camera for Rs 5,190, and the Media Remote for Rs 2,590.