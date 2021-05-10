Airtel Thanks Providing Pack Information in Users Preferred Language

Bharti Airtel’s rewards application called ‘Airtel Thanks’ now enables users to get the information they want in their preferred language. The company is making it convenient for the users living in different parts of the country to gain knowledge or information about the pack they are using or want to recharge with.

This is a good move from the telco given it has a deep reach in the Indian telecom market as its users are spread across the country even in the most remote regions. It will empower people to gain correct information about the pack they are using and further allow them to understand which plan they want to recharge with in the future.

Airtel Thanks Now Offering Pack Information in Multiple Languages

The banner inside the app displays that users can get a pack’s information in their own language. They can just select a preferred language and go for recharging the pack they like. Airtel Thanks is an application of Bharti Airtel that not only offers rewards but also allows users to purchase new services from the company and recharge their SIM cards.

There are now 10 languages the users can choose from if they want to change the default language of the application. These 10 languages include – English, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Bangla, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, and Gujarati.

Users can select one of the above mentioned languages within the app and continue browsing plans and services of the company. The plans and benefits will remain the same for users browsing in any language supported by the application.

Further, users have the option to keep switching the language they want to browse in as per their convenience. Airtel Thanks is available to be downloaded on both the Android and iOS devices from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

You can also access a number of other details including your account information, active services, and more from the application. Further, users can also utilise the Airtel Payments Bank service within the app to deposit any extra money for savings and earn rewards through any transactions they make through the account. The language changing feature is already live on the app for the users across the nation. Ensure that you are running the latest version of the Airtel Thanks app.