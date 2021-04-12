HKT 5G Standalone Network Can Support Industrial Grade Applications

HKT, a Hong Kong telecom operator, has deployed a 5G Standalone (SA) network architecture that can support network slicing for industrial-grade applications. Network slicing means dedicating a portion of the network to a particular use case.

The use cases of 5G are vast, and almost every industry stands to benefit from the commercial launch of the next-generation network. HKT has deployed a 5G SA network capable of network slicing and has said that it will provide ultra-low latency and ultra-high speeds, which are a necessity for the information to travel back and forth in real-time.

The Hong Kong operator explained that each network slice is dedicated to a different kind of use case. According to the company, the network will help enhance smart healthcare, let users stream UHD videos, cloud gaming, autonomous driving, and more.

HKT said that it is the first operator in the country to introduce a 5G SA network with network slicing for a trial of C-V2X applications on commercial roads. The company conducted a 5G SA network trial with the C-V2X applications on a designated road distance of 14 kilometres to check its power and efficiency.

For the unaware, C-V2X is a communication system that is designed to help vehicles communicate with everything and anything, such as other people, vehicles, road lights, and more. It helps the Hong Kong government enhance real-time traffic intelligence with smart communication.

HKT’s MD of Engineering, Peter Lam, said that smart mobility is one of the critical elements in the government’s plan of making a smart city, and C-V2X is the technology that will enable the government’s vision and transform the way people travel.

It is worth noting that commercial 5G networks are already live in Honk Kong since 2020. The country’s operators had purchased 200 MHz of spectrum from the government in the 3.5 GHz frequency for the said service.