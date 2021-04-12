Vodafone Idea Offers 1GB of Data For Rs 2.67 With this Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is arguably the most innovative company in the Indian telecom industry when it comes to rolling out amazing and unique offers. Compared to its prepaid plans, Airtel’s and Jio’s plans don’t seem too attractive.

Even though Vi’s prepaid plans are marginally expensive than the plans from other private operators, they are worth it for heavy data users. Vi has rolled out new plans focusing on the increased data usage of consumers during the pandemic. Each of its feature prepaid plans has something unique and come with bonus data.

Today, we are focusing on one such prepaid plan from Vi. This plan offers users 1GB of data only for Rs 2.67. Not only the cheap data, but this plan also comes with industry-unique offers such as ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge all Night’. Let’s take a look at the plan we are talking about.

Vodafone Idea Rs 801 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 801 prepaid plan from Vi offers users 3GB daily data for 84 days. This means that the users get a total of 252GB of data over the span of this plan. However, on top of the 252GB data, the company is also offering 48GB bonus data, meaning the total amount of data that the users get with this plan is 300GB.

Apart from the data benefits, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. But wait, that’s not all. As mentioned above, this plan comes with two offers – ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge all Night’.

For the unaware, the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer allows users to consume all their leftover fair usage policy (FUP) data from the week (Monday to Friday) and lets them use it on the weekends (Saturday-Sunday).

Further, the ‘Binge all Night’ offer allows users to consume as much as data at high speeds between 12 AM to 6 AM every day. There are no data caps at this time. Also, the data consumed at night (12 AM to 6 AM) won’t affect the day’s FUP data.

But wait, don’t just go yet; there’s more that the users get with this plan. There are two over-the-top (OTT) benefits offered to the users with this plan. The first OTT benefit is of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for 1-year. If users were to buy the subscription individually, it would cost them Rs 399 per year. But with the Rs 801 plan from Vi, it is absolutely free.

Then there is also an OTT benefit of Vi Movies & TV. The Vi Movies & TV app can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices. Compared with all the other operators who provide their 3GB daily data plan for 84 days, the plan from Vi isn’t just cheaper, but it also offers way more benefits than the plans from other operators.

This plan is perfect for people with heavy data requirements and also for the ones who want to stream IPL 2021 seamlessly through the Disney+ Hotstar VIP platform.