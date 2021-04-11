Realme 8 5G Launch Date Confirmed, Details

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme announced the launch of Realme 8 5G on April 21 via their Facebook page. Realme 8 debuted in India last month itself, and now the brand has announced the launch of Realme 8 5G. It can safely be said that Realme 8 5G will be a rebranded version of Realme 8. The smartphone might launch in India and other markets, but no official statement has been given about the same by the company.

Confirmed Specifications of Realme 8 5G

The news about the launch date of Realme 8 5G is confirmed to be April 21 via the Official Realme Thailand Facebook page. The short teaser that revealed the launch date of the smartphone also clearly displayed the back view of the smartphone that featured a gradient finish in a black shade. Quite surprisingly, in the teaser, the smartphone did not carry the “Dare to Leap” tagline, which is contrary to the claims being made by various leaks.

The triple rear camera setup was engraved on the rear of the smartphone with a 48MP primary sensor, according to the teaser video. The 4G variant, however, packs a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera which means that the main camera sensor has been downgraded for the Realme 8 5G variant.

Realme 8 5G has started to pop up in various certification sites recently, including the US FCC listing. The US FCC listing cited that the smartphone will weigh around 185 grams and will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 8 5G was also suspected to be a rebranded version of Realme V13 5G that was launched in China last month, owing to the similarities of both smartphones. Realme 8 5G will feature a punch-hole display for a fact. For other details on the Realme 8 5G, we will have to wait for the launch, which is quite close, as a matter of fact.