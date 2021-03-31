Realme 8 5G Might Sport 5,000mAh Battery and Weigh 185 Grams

Realme is soon going to launch the 5G variant of the Realme 8 that launched a few days back in India

By March 31st, 2021 AT 5:30 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    realme-8-5g-might-5000mah-battery

    Realme is soon going to launch the 5G variant of the Realme 8 launched a few days back in India. The India Head of Realme, Madhav Sheth, confirmed about the same, saying that the 5G variants of the smartphones will incur ‘additional costs’ which is well and obvious.

    According to a tipster Abhishek Yadav, Realme 8 5G has bagged FCC certification, and through that, some of the details about the device can be confirmed. The Realme 8 5G has also been spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand’s NBTC certification.

    Let’s take a look at all the leaked specifications of the device through the FCC listing.

    Realme 8 5G Specifications (Expected)

    The Realme 8 5G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, the same as its 4G variant. However, the listing says that it will measure 8.5mm and weigh 185 grams which is more than its 4G variant, which measures 7.9mm and weigh 177 grams.

    The reason for the extra weight and larger size can’t be confirmed at the moment since the battery is the same size in both the variants. There is no confirmation about which chipset Realme will go for to provide the device 5G connectivity support, but the details will be out soon.

    The Realme 8 5G is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the body, which is strange since the 4G variant that launched a couple of days back offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Further, the device is expected to come running on Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

    Realme 8 5G Price (Expected)

    The Realme 8 5G is expected to fall under the Rs 20,000 price segment for its base model. The top-end variant with the maximum RAM and storage could cross the Rs 20,000 mark.

    To recall, the Realme 8 was launched in three variants with 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB. The base variant with 4GB+128GB costs Rs 14,999, 6GB+128GB costs Rs 15,999, and 8GB+128GB costs Rs 16,999.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Apple WWDC 2021 Event Slated for June 7, What to Expect

    The American tech giant Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be commencing from June 7 and will end on...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Fresh 4G Tender Approved by ETG: Report

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) has been approved by the Empowered Technology Group (ETG) to issue a fresh tender inviting...

    module-4-img

    Realme 8 5G Might Sport 5,000mAh Battery and Weigh 185 Grams

    Realme is soon going to launch the 5G variant of the Realme 8 launched a few days back in India....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Wins the Race to Get the MIUI 12.5 Stable Update: Report

    module-4-img

    Revised 5G Spectrum Policy to Meet Demands of Telcos

    module-4-img

    Apple Independent Repair Programme for India

    module-4-img

    Poco X3 Price Reduced to Rs 14,999 from April 1, 2021