Realme 8 5G Might Sport 5,000mAh Battery and Weigh 185 Grams

Realme is soon going to launch the 5G variant of the Realme 8 launched a few days back in India. The India Head of Realme, Madhav Sheth, confirmed about the same, saying that the 5G variants of the smartphones will incur ‘additional costs’ which is well and obvious.

According to a tipster Abhishek Yadav, Realme 8 5G has bagged FCC certification, and through that, some of the details about the device can be confirmed. The Realme 8 5G has also been spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand’s NBTC certification.

Let’s take a look at all the leaked specifications of the device through the FCC listing.

Realme 8 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 8 5G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, the same as its 4G variant. However, the listing says that it will measure 8.5mm and weigh 185 grams which is more than its 4G variant, which measures 7.9mm and weigh 177 grams.

The reason for the extra weight and larger size can’t be confirmed at the moment since the battery is the same size in both the variants. There is no confirmation about which chipset Realme will go for to provide the device 5G connectivity support, but the details will be out soon.

The Realme 8 5G is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the body, which is strange since the 4G variant that launched a couple of days back offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Further, the device is expected to come running on Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

Realme 8 5G Price (Expected)

The Realme 8 5G is expected to fall under the Rs 20,000 price segment for its base model. The top-end variant with the maximum RAM and storage could cross the Rs 20,000 mark.

To recall, the Realme 8 was launched in three variants with 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB. The base variant with 4GB+128GB costs Rs 14,999, 6GB+128GB costs Rs 15,999, and 8GB+128GB costs Rs 16,999.