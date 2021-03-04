Nextra Broadband Entertainment Plans Offer OTT Benefits and Unlimited Data

Nextra broadband is one of the fastest-growing internet service providers (ISP) in the country. It provides services in nine cities of India, including Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh and more. The ISP provides a range of broadband plans to its users. Some of the plans from the company are tailored to provide entertainment to the users. These ‘Entertainment’ broadband plans come with high-speed unlimited data and over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Let’s take a look at what these plans cost and what speed do they come with.

Nextra Broadband Entertainment Plans

There are two plans that Nextra Broadband is offering under its Entertainment category. The first is ‘Turbo’ and the second is ‘Elite’. Both plans offer different OTT benefits when purchased for different validity periods.

Users have the option to purchase these two plans for either 6 months or 12 months. For six months, the monthly cost of the ‘Turbo’ plan will be Rs 772, meaning a one-time payment of Rs 4,632 (excluding taxes). With the six months ‘Turbo’ plan, users will get 100 Mbps broadband speed and unlimited data with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 1TB data. The OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP is included with this plan.

Then users can opt for the 6 months ‘Elite’ plan. It will cost them Rs 1,019 per month, meaning a one-time payment of Rs 6,114 (exclusive of taxes). Users get 200 Mbps speed with this plan and unlimited data with the same FUP limit. The OTT benefit is also the same as the ‘Turbo’ plan – Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Users can also get these plans with a validity of 12 months. The 12 months ‘Turbo’ plan will cost Rs 679 per month, equating to a one-time payment of Rs 8,148 (exclusive of taxes). The data and speed benefits stay the same; however, in OTT benefits, a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video on top of Disney+ Hotstar VIP is added.

For the 12 months ‘Elite’ broadband plan, the monthly cost is Rs 959, meaning a one-time payment of Rs 11,508 (exclusive of taxes). The speed and data benefits remain the same; however, for this plan as well, the OTT benefit of Amazon Prime Video is added on top of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

It is important to note that after the consumption of FUP data, the internet speed for the user would drop to 2 Mbps. Adding to this, installation and router charges will have to paid by the customer.