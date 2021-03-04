Oppo Band Style to Launch in India on March 8 Alongside Oppo F19 Pro Series

Oppo is soon going to launch a new fitness band in India called ‘Oppo Band Style’. It is a wearable that will come with multiple features focused on the fitness and health of the users. The upcoming fitness band will feature the oxygen saturation monitoring (SpO2) feature along with real-time heart-rate tracking and more. The Oppo Band Style will be launched alongside the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G and the F19 Pro smartphones. Take a look at more details/specifications of the Oppo Band Style.

Oppo Band Style Specifications

A microsite on the Amazon India website confirms a few of the specifications of the Oppo Band Style. Firstly, it will come with a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display which is the same as the Mi Band 5. The company has said that it will continuously monitor the blood saturation level of the users (SpO2). More specifically, the band will monitor the SpO2 level 28,800 times during an 8 hour sleep period.

The Oppo Band Style will also come with real-time heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Oppo has said that the new fitness band is specially designed to detect if the users are facing any sleep problems.

There will be 12 different sports modes or workout modes which include activities such as running, walking, cycling, badminton, yoga, swimming, cricket and more. All the progress of the users will be stored in the HeyTap Health app that can be downloaded on their smartphones.

Since it supports swimming mode, it can be assumed that it is water-proof. Further details and specifications about the Fitness band will come into light upon its launch on March 8, 2021, at 7 PM.

The company is also going to unveil its new series of smartphones – Oppo F19 Pro. One of the devices in the series, Oppo F19 Pro+, is a 5G device that is expected to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.