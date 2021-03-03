Oppo F19 Pro+ and F19 Pro to Launch in India on March 8, Details

Oppo is going to launch the F19 Pro+ and F19 soon in India. The company has confirmed via Twitter that the devices will launch on March 8, 2021, at 7 PM, and the live event for the launch will take place virtually through different social media handles of Oppo. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is rumoured to come with support for 50W fast-charging, while the F19 Pro is expected to come with support for 30W fast-charging. Ishan Agrawal has already tipped the specifications of the devices; let’s take a look at them.

Oppo F19 Pro+ Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo F19 Pro+ is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It might support 50W VOOC flash charge technology and come in Silver and Black colour options. The device is expected to arrive with a distinct rear camera setup where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens.

Oppo F19 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Oppo F19 Pro might come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It might come with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP portrait and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there might be a 16MP selfie sensor.

The device might pack a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC flash charge. It might arrive in Purple, Silver, and Black colour options. Further, the device is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port.

Oppo has confirmed the dates officially, and the Oppo F19 Pro+ and F19 Pro are set to launch in India on March 8, 2021.